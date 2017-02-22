Text The Times.

When can we get a look at what we’re we are actually voting for next month?

[ Editor’s Note: I feel like we’ve been fairly thorough in our coverage of the Marion bond vote. ( or the Earle mayor election, but I’m going to assume you’re talking about Marion). But I get it… you want one of those sample ballots. Well, we aims to please ‘ round here, so here you go. I was also recently asked to pass on the following information: To view your voter registration status and assigned polling place on the Internet, go to https:// www. voterview. arnova. org. Then select “Registration Information.” You know, for an “ off” year in the election cycle, there’s a lot of voting talk going on in Crittenden County. As I mentioned once before, the “ Street Improvement Bonds” is the one that involves the overpass, and no you can’t just “ veto” the overpass part]

*** Dear Editor…please place an address where we can send a donation to that dear pretty young lady Mallory….cannot walk… but I can send a few dollars… blessing to her and family…Mrs. Freeman

[ Editor’s Note: The “ Miles And Love” benefit for Malloy Plunkett has grown to become what looks to be a truly cool event for a great cause. I hope to run more info about the event in the next few days, but as requested, you can send a check ( I can’t in good conscience recommend sending cash in the mail) to

M. A. L. 5K Benefit, P. O.

Box 943, Marion, AR 72364. And thank you for your interest and support. I don’t know Ms. Plunkett, but I know people who know her, and I can assure you they are thankful for any support]

*** Read text the times today and of course Earle was once again in the paper. I am a little confused. The writer of the article states in his column that a weapon was issued to the former Mayor that has not been returned. I guess my question is you are reporting this as a fact by saying she was issued the weapon, were you present when the weapon was supposedly issued or have you personally reviewed the hand receipt she should have signed if she was being issued City property. I am wondering why the issue of no paperwork wasn’t addressed in your article.

[ Editor’s Note: I am a little confused as well. Are you suggesting that the writer of the article and the city council are, what, lying about the weapon? That seems a little silly for a conspiracy theory. But to answer your question, the weapon in question has been a topic of discussion before, immediately after the former mayor’s ouster from office. It wasn’t disputed then, so I’m not sure why it’s being disputed now. To your other question, the lack of a paper trail for the weapon was one of the major points in the previous article. Here’s what I’m wondering… what’s your take? Are you saying that she was not issued a weapon? If so, why would everyone else lie about it? Or are you saying since no one can prove she was issued a weapon, she should get to keep it? Either way, I remain confused]

870-225-1456

Here’s what everyone is talking about this week: