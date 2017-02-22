‘Too much Doss’

With precision focus and determination that he gets from his mother, Marion Patriots senior Shaun Doss caps his career with the Patriots while preparing to take his game to the collegiate level next season

Before a game, Marion Patriots captain and senior Shaun Doss puts in his ear phones and zones out with J. Cole’s “Blow Up” playing in his mind. “This song is for my haters. They got me feeling like the greatest,” Cole sings to Doss before stepping on the court, reinforcing the Patriots captains will and determination to prove wrong anybody who doubts him or his team.

During the game, Doss continues to have tunnel focus. Blocking out fan noise and distractions, the 6’4, 185-pound swingman only hears Marion Patriots Head Coach Irving Clay calling out plays from the sideline and only envisions how he is going to get his teammates involved.

Similarly, his teammates are likely thinking of ways to get Doss involved as he leads the Patriots in scoring this season.

The senior’s game-time focus is at its peak when he receives a pass on a breakaway, catapults himself through the air with the ball cocked back and slams home an emphatic field goal for the Marion team.

“I see the rim and nothing else,” Doss said on what he sees as he prepares for a dunk.

Slamming the ball through the net or pulling up for a jump shot, Doss, who scored a season high 31 points against the Nettleton Raiders earlier this season, feels comfortable wherever he takes the shot.

“As soon as the ball hits my hands, I believe I can make that shot,” Doss said. The ability to score from anywhere on the court is not natural though, as some may think. Doss spends countless hours in the gym working on his mid-range and three-point shot, repetitiously preparing himself for that one second at the end of the game where his shot may mean the difference between and loss and a victory for his team.

One area of Doss’s game which he has shown improvement on since junior high is free throw shooting. That’s a good thing as the Patriots senior finds himself at the charity stripe often.

“Coach makes us shoot for thirty minutes on free throw or jump shots,” Doss said. “I focus mainly on free throws because I get fouled a lot in games.”

An area that Doss hopes he can continue to show people he has improved on: ball handling.

“Some team’s say that I can only go right but I can go left,” Doss said. “I base my moves off how they play me.”

If Doss seems determined to prove people wrong that’s because it’s in his blood, literally.

Much of the Patriots captain’s drive to do what people assume he can’t comes from his mother, Tiffany Flowers. Doss reminisced about one Christmas in particular when Flowers fought to provide presents for himself and his family.

“There was one Christmas where, basically, presents weren’t going to be under the tree that year,” Doss said. “I basically base my attitude and my work ethic off her.”

Doss and the Marion Patriots, who finished the regular season 12-12, echoed Flowers fight and determination last weekend when the Patriots, the sixth seed in the 6A East Tournament, took to the road and upset the third seeded Pine Bluff Zebras (18-7) 56-54 in overtime.

“It’s a new season and we can’t focus on our old record,” Doss said. “We got tired of losing. We had a meeting and became closer at practice and at school.”

The 6A East Tournament and upcoming 6A State Tournament represent the last games Doss will play in a Patriots jersey, as the senior plans on taking his talents to the college hardwood next season.

Though still in high school, Doss (who boasts a 3.5 GPA and currently has scholarship offers from UAPB and several JUCO schools) already has a feel for the pace of college basketball.

Doss and his teammates took a field trip to Arkansas State University earlier this season to watch the Red Wolves play.

The Patriots left Jonesboro, home of the Red Wolves, with a better sense of what to expect when playing at the next level.

“The coaches wanted to show us how it was on the next level and how serious they were about their playing,” Doss said.

The Marion senior plans on doing more than simply playing ball in college though. Doss plans on seeking a degree in physical therapy, an area that was, again, inspired by his mother.

“My mom is totally an education type person,” Doss said. “One day we were talking and she told me I should think about physical therapy.”

Doss finishes his high school career and the Patriots their season in the upcoming 6A State Tournament in Hot Springs. Lake Hamilton High School hosts the tournament which begins February 27th and continues through March 4th.

By Collins Peeples