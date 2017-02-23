A slow last week in February

Times Outdoors Columnist This February the weather has been very mild with few rainy days and the temperatures have been much warmer than unusual. For all practical purposes, hunting season is about over, with only a little deer, rabbit, and squirrel left to go to the woods for.

That means its time to concentrate on the fishing.

The first two weeks of fishing at Horseshoe Lake has been good for both bass and crappie, but the last 10 days or so have been very slow. No one seems to know why and when a top crappie guide like Ronnie Tice cancels trips, you know the fishing is very slow.

I visited with several people at KampKareFree and Bonds Landing on Saturday afternoon and very few fishermen had enough fish to make a descent fish fry. No one had any good ideas why the fishing had turned off.

It’s got to get better!

While visiting with friends at the Bonds Public Ramp, one of the fishermen was being towed in with a motor that had gone bad. The boater was going to take his boat and motor to Horseshoe Boat Repair on the east side of the lake. The repair service is owned by Danny Rains, an old time marine repair serviceman that has been in business for many years. Danny’s daddy, Travis Rains, started boat repair in 1990. Danny moved to his present location at the bayou in 2005 after his dad passed away.

Horseshoe Boat Repair is very reasonable in cost and offers fast service, especially in general maintainace. It is time to summarize your rig by replacing spark plugs, changing the grease in the lower unit, and inspecting the fuel filter.

Rains does the work on the boat and puts it in the water to make sure the boat is ready for the owner to pick it up. One of the services is to summarize and winterize ski boats for $150 and it is ready for the season. Quite often water pumps go out and cause the motor to fail. Danny replaces the faulty pump for $100 plus pump.

Rains lives on the lake with his wife Kim. As expected, he is busier in the spring so this is a good time to take your rig in. He is open all year and guarantees his work. His phone number at the lake is 870339-2535.

With hunting season about finished and fishing is going to get good, please send me some pictures and stories.

I have had folks ask why some of my stories involve the same people in previous columns. That’s simple. Send me some of YOUR pictures and stories and you will find yourself on the outdoor page. Take that kid when you join up with Mother Nature. Both of you will have a good time. Lakeside Taxidermy does a great “stuffin’” job at a reasonable price with quick service.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870- 732- 0455 or 901482- 3430 jhcriner@ hotmailco

From the Honey Hole

Pete Aviotti holds up a nice bass he bagged at “the Secret Spot.” No, he’s not going to tell you where.

Submitted photo

Get her water-ready

Danny Rains, owner of Horseshoe Boat Repair has a “summer get-ready” special going on now. Rains can fix all kinds of boats.

Photos by John Criner

By John Criner