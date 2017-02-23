A Year with Sprinkles

What's up with the weather anyway? I got a new coat for Christmas and can't put it on 'cause it's so temperate outside.

Like a year without winter. I don't usually like to predict stuff like that, but there it is.

For those in the majority who do not like winter, this is your year, methinks. The trees in the yard are budding like crazy, the bushes are coming on, and rain, rain, rain.

Doesn't all that belong to the month of April?

Like, “April showers bring May flowers?”

You don't have to be clairvoyant to see that folks are seeing this as a perpetual party; the ice gone, arthritis relief, colds reduced, flu down from what usually happens when we are all driven into a corner by the winter misery and contract each other's ailments.

Maybe we could start a tradition here? King Ludwig I of Bavaria declared the first Octoberfest to celebrate his marriage and it gradually became like a Fall festival. So, how about a Februaryfest, to celebrate the death of winter and early arrival of Spring? We could have lemonade and mint julips…like it was the middle of summer? And lawnmower racing? And dress in Bermuda shorts and funny Panama hats?

You know, there's something weird about all this?

Remember how on groundhog day if the critter sees his shadow it means more bad weather, and how if he doesn't (because it is so dark) that there isn't? Maybe 'ol Punxsutawney Phil got so old he has cataracts and can't see squat!

Would explain why everything is literally coming up roses, wouldn't it?

Just sayin.' Anyway, it's all to the good.

Like my losing twentyfive pounds. Yep. Don't ask me how I lost it, but it's gone, vaporized, and I never see the Pillsbury Dough Boy in my mirror anymore. The grocery bill doesn't look like the national debt and, best of all, I can reach my toes again. At least, I THINK they are my toes…it's been a long time since I've seen them.

Where I bank, they ask for my identification card now. My dog barks at me when I arrive home at the back door.

I get a call from my neighbor, because he saw a suspicious person hanging around my house.

Only, all those people are me.

Good stuff!

Also, I've been out-ofpocket lately. Busy beyond belief.

So, when folks tell me how they've missed me lately… or they are glad to see me, or they ask me how I am… there's a feeling comes over me that I can't really put into the written word.

The closest I can come is the word… grateful.

There's a lot goes on in this world, but being with people and working with them and listening, really listening and being there for them.

That's what it's all about.

That… and hearing The President slam the media on national television.

What a hoo-ha!

When Trump gets his game on, and tells those elite snobs in the Old World Media off, and American wakes up to the truth behind their leftist agendas, which they have trying (although not very hard) to conceal up until now… it's a riot.

It's like reality T.V.

Only, it's not mock reality… it's REALLY reality.

You know, like in the Hollywood version, occasionally contestants get smarter and improve. Only, in Washington, the liberal crowd doesn't get ANY SMARTER… because they don't get it yet: That WE, THE PEOPLE are in charge now, and not them and their hoity-toity friends.

That keeps me going… that and March 12th – when the time change arrives and we can all come out of our hibernation – like bears blinking in the daylight, having come out of their caves.

Warmer, thinner, smarter, more free.

And, oh yeah – grateful.

Like a year with sprinkles. Uh-huh.

I can see that.

By Robert L. Hall