Blue Devils pull off trifecta with win over Patriots

The West Memphis Blue Devils survived a gutsy Marion team, coming away with their third win over the Patriots this season

WM School District West Memphis Head Coach Larry Bray said he heard the mantra 'It's hard to beat a team three times in one year,' more than enough.

It turned out to be true on Tuesday night at Lehr Arena.

Trying for a third time to defeat Crittenden County neighbor Marion, the Blue Devils used every trick in their bag, and turned out to be just enough as the hosts edged out the Patriots 3836 in a semifinal game in the 6A-East Conference Tournament.

'I knew it was going to be a tough ball game,' Bray said, whose team improves to 24-4 on the season. 'I kept hearing everyone say it's tough to be somebody three times and I already knew that. But it was a good win.'

The victory pushes the Blue Devils into Saturday's conference championship game at Jonesboro against the undefeated, top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Hurricane.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. Bray said he paid no attention to the up-anddown nature of the Patriot squad this season. Before upsetting third-seeded Pine Bluff last Saturday, Marion had suffered blowout losses against Blytheville and Paragould.

'Anytime Marion and West Memphis get together it's gonna be a dog fight,' said Marion Head Coach Irving Clay. 'I just hate the end result.'

The Patriots had two point-blank looks at the basket in the final 18.7 seconds left and both shots rimmed out.

For the second time this season West Memphis ninth-grader Chris Moore, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds, hit two free throws with just seconds left to provide the winning points.

With Marion down 37-36 after Moore drained the two foul shots with 18.7 seconds left, Patriot senior Shaun Doss, who led all scorers with 13 points, drove through traffic, attacked the rim but missed.

West Memphis' Kelsey Hubbard rebounded and was fouled. Hubbard split a pair of free throws and with 5.2 seconds left the Patriots had a chance to tie or win the game.

Keyshawn Woods had a similar look at the basket, but the ball rimmed out at the buzzer, setting off a West Memphis celebration. 'One of the things we didn't want to let Marion do was penetrate to the basket,' Bray said. 'But they were able to do that on us.

We wanted to make them shoot jumpers.'

Spurred by eight free throws without a miss to open the game, the Blue Devils took a 14-5 lead in the first quarter.

But Marion battled back and took a 30-22 lead with 1:40 left in the third quarter.

After chipping away, the Blue Devils turned the game back their way when junior Sidney Stinson gambled on defense and stole a pass on Marion's end of the court.

Stinson raced down and dunked to cut Marion's lead to 30-29 in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.

'I think Sidney's steal was the thing that got our crowd back in the game,' Hubbard commented.

'In basketball, a dunk is a motivator,' Bray added.

Hubbard then hit the Blue Devils' only three-pointer of the night with 4:18 to play in the game to give the lead back to the home team.

Doss was an offensive force that kept the Blue Devils on their heels all night. His size and slashes to the basket created mismatches, including on his last basket of the night.

Doss drove through a crowded lane and hit an off-balanced short jumper with 1:59 to play to give Marion its last lead of the night 36-35.

'From there, we had to fight through a lot of stuff,' Stinson stated.

Including two missed chances to retake the lead that resulted in two scrums on the West Memphis end of the court.

Moore, who won the game for the Blue Devils in the two teams' first meeting of the season at Marion with two free throws with 1.1 seconds to play, was fouled on the second scrum.

Moore came into the game shooting about 60 percent from the freethrow line on the season, had no trouble sinking both foul shots.

Free throws have been an on-again, off-again issue for the Blue Devils all season, but on this night it was on.

West Memphis canned 17 of 23 foul shots.

Stinson added 11 points for the Blue Devils while Hubbard hit 7.

Woods chipped in 9 points for Marion while Timothy Ceasar scored 5.

