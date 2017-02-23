MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

For Friday, Ferbruary 24, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Listen to someone older, especially in a group, because this person will have advice for you. This also is a good day to discuss your future goals with someone.

In discussions with bosses, parents and VIPs, you look solid and reliable. People respect you today. Just go with the flow and reap these benefits.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You're in the right frame of mind for some serious studying today. You have the concentration, focus and attention to detail to accomplish a lot. Discussions about religion, politics and relationship issues might take place.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) This is an excellent day to deal with disputes about inheritances

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)

and shared property. People are cautious, conservative and results-oriented.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) You are ready to cooperate with others today, because the Moon is opposite your sign. This means you have to give a little. Accept that you should defer to someone older who is pulling the strings.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) There is a lovely, practical influence today that will help you get a lot done, especially at work. Today also favors any activity related to pets.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Vacations, sports events and fun, social occasions require planning and work. Today is the day to do this

sort of thing. You have vision, and you will not overlook any details.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Family discussions about home repairs will be a positive thing today. A female family member probably will be in charge. ('Hi, Mom.')

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You are motivated, clear-headed and personally ambitious today, which is why you have a serious to-do list. Get on it, and get things done!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a good day for financial discussions, business and commerce. You won't overlook details. You will be open-minded, but also cautious.

AQUARIUS Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today the Moon is in your sign, playing nicely with Saturn. This is why you are willing to accept your duties and obligations. It also is why you want to do things in a practical, orderly way.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Any work that you do behind the scenes today will be productive. Consider it practical preparation for what is to come later.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are gentle, compassionate and very intuitive. You like a peaceful environment. You also like to be able to work with your imagination. A new nine-year cycle is now starting for you; and this will open up many possibilities. You might start a new business activity or change residences. Open any door, because your future is in your hands.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)