Lady Devils fall to Jonesboro

West Memphis girls come up short against the top- seeded Lady Hurricane

WM School District The West Memphis Lady Devils gave top-seeded Jonesboro a good run, but the Lady Hurricane came out on top 52-47 Tuesday night in the 6A-East Conference semifinals at Don Riggs Gym.

Playing in only her second high school game, ninth-grader Aryah Hazley gunned in a game-high 21 points, including 15 in the second half, but it wasn't enough for West Memphis. 'We played extremely hard,' said Lady Devils Head Coach Shelia Burns.

'It could have gone either way down the stretch.'

The game was won at the free-throw line by Jonesboro. The Lady Hurricane connected on 19 of 23 foul shots for the game, including 12 of 16 in the fourth quarter.

'Our old enemy, free throws, came back to haunt us,' Burns said. 'That's what made the difference.'

West Memphis center Tiara Bradley, another ninth-grader, pumped in 11 points for the Lady Devils (16-13) while senior Taylor Johnson scored 8.

'I'm very happy with the transition our ninth-graders have made to high school ball,' Burns said, referring to Bradley and Hazley.

'Playing on the road against the No. 1 seed and taking them to the wire really says a lot about their character.'

Jonesboro was led in scoring by Shayla Moore while Kayla Mitchell scored 10 and Brooklyn Dooley hit 9. The Lady Devils will travel to Mountain Home on Saturday for the No. 3 seed. Game time is set for 4 p.m.

By Billy Woods