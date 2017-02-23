Lady Pats defuse Lady Bombers

Marion girls’ sound defense, three- ball shooting moves team on to the 6A East District Girls Championship game this Saturday

In a defensive showcase, the Marion Lady Patriots (21-8 overall) held on to defeat the Mountain Home Lady Bombers (17-12) 3127 in the semi-final round of the 6A East District Girls Tournament, Tuesday night in Patriots Arena.

The Lady Patriots clamped down defensively out of the gate, limiting the visiting Lady Bombers to just one made shot, a three-ball by Hanna Pfeifer, in an opening quarter which Marion won 115.

Scoring again from downtown, this time in the form of a left corner three by Alivia O’Brian, to tie the game at 11 apiece early in the second stanza, Mountain Home seemed content on attacking the Lady Patriots from beyond the arch.

“He has four legitimate shooters sitting out there,” said Marion Head Coach Shunda Johnson. “We don’t want them to be close to the three-point line because if they’re close to the three-point line, they’re going to make it.”

The Lady Patriots responded to O’Brian’s three-pointer with a 9-2 run lasting from the 6:05 mark to the 1:56 mark of the second quarter. The run gave Marion its largest lead of the contest as Tyquesha Selvy fed the ball to Jakyya Clay on the low post who dribbled once and drove the ball home for a 7-point Marion lead, 20-13.

However, the Lady Bombers fired their way back into the semi-final round game.

Mountain Home’s Payton Huskey channeled her inner Stephen Curry with 1:15 left before halftime as the Lady Bomber sank a trey from almost midcourt and ignited the visiting team on a 9-2 run of their own.

Pfeifer scored the seventh, eighth and ninth points of the run as she swished home another shot from downtown to retie the game up at 22 apiece with 3:10 to go in the third stanza.

After the game, Johnson credited her opponents game plan which slowed down her Lady Patriots offense.

“We got a double on a couple of girls,” Johnson said. “That limited our scoring. The double off of two of our primary scorers (Marie Hunter and Clay) limited us, it really did.

I’m just glad they didn’t try to force the issue.”

With the game knotted up at 24 apiece, Johnson called a timeout to talk to her team.

The result: Hunter driving through the lane past defenders, connecting from the low post and drawing contact.

Hunter missed the following free throw, a rarity for Hunter. However, Mikiya McAdory tracked down the rebound and while going out of bounds tossed the ball back into play to Selvy who came away the recipient of the no look pass.

McAdory’s rebound and following pass to Selvy allowed the home team to run two more minutes of game time off the clock.

Selvy eventually, once again, fed the ball to Clay down low who scored and gave the Lady Patriots 2824 lead with 2:23 to play.

After O’Brian sank another triple to bring the visitors within a point, Hunter found herself with the rock in her hands and less than a minute remaining. The Lady Bombers reluctantly fouled Hunter who swished home both ends of the one-and-one.

However, it was not Hunter who cemented the victory for the Lady Patriots this time.

Leading 30-27, the win was far but secure for Marion as O’Brian heaved up another three-pointer for the visitors. This time, it clanged off the iron and into the hands of Selvy with 5 seconds remaining.

The Lady Bombers promptly fouled Selvy, who went 1 of 4 from the charity stripe on the night.

Selvy stepped up and banked in the opening end of a one-and-one, giving the Lady Patriots a twopossession lead with just 5 seconds remaining.

Johnson never considered taking Selvy out during the final seconds.

“She’s out there because she’s a veteran,” Johnson said. “She’s been in situations where she’s out there in the critical moments of the game. We need her out there because she’ll talk to her teammates, she’ll communicate and she’ll make sure they’re in their defensive and offensive spots.

So, she has to be out there to be our floor general.”

Hunter led the Lady Patriots in scoring during the victory, pumping in 12 points. Clay finished hot on her teammates heals, pushing in 11 points despite being double teamed most of the contest. Pfeifer paced the Lady Bombers with 11 points in the defeat.

The Marion Lady Patriots, who have played four games in the past week, have three days off before taking the hardwood again in the 6A East District Girls Championship game against the Jonesboro Lady Hurricane (19-9).

The one-seeded Lady Hurricane hosts the twoseeded Lady Patriots this Saturday in Jonesboro.

By Collins Peeples