Unclaimed WMA turkey hunt permits available online

www.agfc.com LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is selling all unclaimed turkey hunt permits online at https://www.ark.org/agfc/p ermitting/apply.php.

Each year, hunters apply for limited permits available on some of Arkansas’s more popular wildlife management areas. All permits were drawn randomly by a third-party vendor by Jan. 18, and successful applicants were given until Feb. 1 to pay the $10 processing fee for their permit. However, a handful of permits remain for many WMA hunts.

“We want to make sure as many people as possible have the opportunity to enjoy these hunts,” said Brad Carner, AGFC chief of wildlife management.

A finalized list of unclaimed permits are available at http://www.agfc.com/licens es/Pages/PermitsSpecialW MA.aspx so hunters have the opportunity to plan their purchase. Only one permit may be purchased at a time.

Come Wet a Hook!

Bonds Marina is a great place to fish and only a short drive away. The Bonds’ ramp had many boat launches over the past weekend thanks to some pretty weather.

Photo by John Criner

Nice Catch

Tommy Gaspard shows off an 8-lb. bass he snagged on Horseshoe Lake with a white spinner-bait last week.

Submitted photo

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission