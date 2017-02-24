Church Announcements

Presents ‘A Mary & Elizabeth Encounter’, A time of visitation with confirmation. Prophet Jessica Davis, host. March 17 at 7 p.m. through March 19th at 12 noon. Guests include Prophetess Julia Bibbs of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Prophetess Alisa Gibson of Southampton, Mississippi and Prophetess Dwana Whitaker.

Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 134 S. 8th St., West Memphis: Hosting the 14th Pre-Anniversary Celebration of Worship & Ministry Community Choir Sunday at 3 p.m. Guests include: Mt. Calvary MB Church of West Memphis, The Gospel Jubilees of West Memphis, The Calvin Delights of Memphis, The Jolly Aires of West Memphis and United Fellowship Church of West Memphis. Rev. James Parker, host pastor.

New Beginning Outreach Ministry, 135 S. 9th St., West Memphis: Celebrating 15th Church Anniversary Sunday, Feb. 26 at 3 p.m. The special guests are Pastor David Young and the Grace Baptist Church of West Memphis and pastor Caesar Gomer of Grater Purpose International Ministries of Osceola.

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Christian Church,

God’s Infallible Word Ministry, 50 Sam Crowder Rd., Proctor: Annual Black History Program Sunday at 11 a.m. Theme: Generations of Families Coming Together. Jerry Faggett, host pastor.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 310 E. Polk, West Memphis: Black History Program Sunday at 3 p.m. Special guest Mt. Vernon MBC and Pastor Spencer. Also Sisters in Christ. S. J. Parker, pastor.

Old St. Paul News: No Children’s Church this Sunday. Healing & Deliverance Service Sunday at 6 p.m. Minister Vanessa Howard is preaching the Word of God. Frederick S. Anthony, host pastor.

Philadelphia Missionary Baptist Church,

Crawfordsville: Great Spirit Filled Black History Program Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Guests consist of The Philadelphia Male Chorus featuring Pastor Jones, The Dynamic I Am A Part Male Chorus of West Memphis (and Pastor Parham), The Innocent Praise Dancers of Kingdom Seekers International Ministries of Arts where Apostle J. Davis is overseer and pastor. Several other honorary guests speakers, and performers and poem reciters and The Gifted Singers of Memphis. Stanley Jones, pastor.

Kingdom Seekers Women’s Department: