ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today you feel impulsive and almost out of control. This is why you have to guard against rash, reckless behavior. Be sure to think before you speak or act. Be cool.

You have a lot of pent-up energy that is going on behind the scenes or deep within you today. This is why you feel restless and ill at ease. Do whatever you can to calm down.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A friend or a member of a group will surprise you today. This person might be disruptive, or he or she might do something you least expect. This person certainly will act in an unusual way. (Holy cow!)

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Be careful with your relationships with parents and bosses today, because someone might just fly off the handle. Don't take things too seriously. Don't quit your day job. Be ready to duck and run.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Travel plans will be delayed, canceled or changed today. Ditto for schedules and meetings with universities and colleges. Avoid arguments about politics and religion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Double-check all your information regarding shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances today, because something unexpected will affect these areas. Stay on top of your scene!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Someone close to you will throw you a curveball today, because people are unpredictable. Avoid sudden

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Equipment breakdowns, computer crashes, canceled meetings and staff shortages are just some of the reasons why your day will go sideways in a New York minute. Good luck.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Cope as best you can when dealing with children, social events, sports and vacations, because unpredictable interruptions are unavoidable. Parents should be vigilant about their kids today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages could occur at home today. Something definitely will interrupt your home routine.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so slow down and take it easy. Be aware of everything you say and do. Move with caution and be mindful at all times.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Keep an eye on your money today. You might find money, or you might lose money. Something you own might be lost or stolen. Be careful! Protect yourself.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are creative, imaginative and you love beauty around you. You care about social issues in society, and you want to do the right thing. It's important to know that you will benefit by dealing with others this year. In other words, your success lies in interacting with other people. Make friends. Join clubs and organizations. Your social activities will be mutually beneficial.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)