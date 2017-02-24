Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

Wedding Ceremony

On Valentine’s Day, Lee Burch and Jennifer Cox exchanged vows at the Snowden House at Horseshoe Lake. Larry Chitwood presided the ceremony. Their daughter, Jaclyn Burch was flower girl. CG’s Catering, of Marion had a beautiful display on the second floor. LH White Bartender did an awesome job on the first floor taking care of attendees. Victoria Sides of Wynne did a beautiful job on following the married couple through-out the ceremony and during the night, taking pictures. Jennifer made sure the children were entertained by Game Truck, a mobile video game Theater, Laser Tag, Bumperz, Pedal Kart Derby, which serves: Ft. Lauderdale, NC Triangle, Atlanta, Chicago and Memphis. Special thanks to Larry Cox for D.J. of the music. The married couple spent the night at the Snowden House. Lee Burch’s mom and step-dad, of Hughes are: Art & Linda Lindsay. Jennifer’s parents of Naples, Florida are: Mom, Ruthie Shekell and John Shekell, who walked her down the steps from the second floor on the Lake Side. Jennifer Sides who is best friend of Jennifer Cox-Burch, was a big help to setting up wedding and making sure Jennifer Burch was a gorgeous Bride.

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

Feb. 24th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Brett Burris, Sam Beasley, Amanda Karow Billings, Barbara Parker, Emmett Gadberry, Jr., Robert H. Pouncey, Rachel Lowery Newcomb, Danielle Porter Bruce and Andrew Edward Wacaster.

Feb. 25th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Josh Kelley and Anne Wallis Eubanks. Happy Anniversary to: Don & Jody Arnold. In Memory: Jack T. Shannon and Ethel Cromeans.

Feb. 26th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Leah Simpson, David Dodd, Madesyn Allison, Karen M. Stackhouse, Olivia Arboneuax and Lee Pouncey. In Memory: W. K. Stoddard.

Feb. 27th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Allie B. May, Dr. Dee Elmore, Twyla B. Moore and Dickie Lunsford. In Memory: Oris E. Worrell.

Feb. 28th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Linda Beene St. John. In Memory: Hugh Monty Dillahunty.

March 1st – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Benton York and Justin Thomas Boozer. In Memory: Bill Cupples.

March 2nd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Corey Davis and Faith Lindsay. In Memory: Jack Bonds.

Master Gardeners

There were eight that attended the “Countdown to Spring” Seminar from Crittenden County that was presented by Craighead County Master Gardeners. They thoroughly enjoyed Janet Carson on her “Foolproof Plants for the Gardens” and “Home Vegetable Gardening”. Those attending from Crittenden County were: Melinda Akins, Holly Bacon, John Barber, Alfred & Susan Creekmore, Brenda Currie, Adair Dhoroity and Linda Farr. After lunch served from Delta BBQ they listened to Luci Murray a local artist on “Creating for the Garden from Recycled Materials” and Maleigh Cook the Agent for the 4-H Youth Development in Craighead County Extension Office, who noted to make bird feeders. Linda Farr won the door prize of Cyclamen on the table, they sat at. Everyone left with a bag of Irish Dutch bulbs or Caladiums.

Calendar of Events Feb. 25th

Mass, 4:30 p.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Feb. 26th

Sunday School, 10 a.m., Worship Service, 11 a.m., Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church.

Worship Service, 11 a.am., Hughes United Methodist Church.

Feb. 27th

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6 p.m.

Feb. 28th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

March 2nd

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood

March 3rd

