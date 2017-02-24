Pats Play in Weekend Showdowns

Kamari Marrs (25) battles in the paint against a West Memphis Blue Devil. Marrs and the Marion Patriots travel to Little Rock Hall Saturday to compete against Hall for the third place in the 6A-East Conference Tournament. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. The Lady Patriots are also in action Saturday. The Marion ladies travel to Jonesboro to compete against the Lady Hurricane in the 6A-East Conference Girls Championship game. The championship bout is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Jonesboro High School. These games will determine seeding for the upcoming 6A State Tournaments.

Photo by Collins Peeples