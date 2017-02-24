Super Bowl LII Champs — Tennessee Titans

The Titans will win the Super Bowl this season, and here’s why

The Tennessee Titans will win Super Bowl LII.

The Titans, who improved to 9-7 in 2016 from 3-13 in 2015, will continue their upward projection towards the top of the NFL by taking advantage of a weak schedule, dominating offensive production and talented young players on defense.

The first step for the Titans to win a Lombardi Trophy – making the postseason. The Titans came close to a playoff berth last season, losing a tiebreaker to their AFC South division rivals, the Houston Texans (9-7).

The road appears to be easier for Tennessee this season, as their opponents combined winning percentage from last year’s campaign is only 44 percent.

In fact, only five of the Titans 2017 opponents had a winning record last season. That means Tennessee could lose every game to teams with a winning record and still finish 10-6, one game better than the Texans finished last year when they beat out the Titans for the AFC South Division Championship.

Though the Titans did not make the playoffs last season, they proved they can beat elite competition.

Tennessee went 6-2 against playoff teams during the regular season.

The way they beat those teams – on the ground and in the red zone. The Titans, who acquired 2014 Offensive Player of the Year Demarco Murray last season, finished third in the league in rushing with 136.7 yards per game on the ground. All of the Titans’ starting offensive linemen return this year along with Murray for, what should be, another damaging ground attack.

Once Murray helped the Titans find their way inside the opponents red zone, the team scored, coming away with a touchdown 72 percent of the time inside their opponent’s 20-yard line.

The Titans biggest problem came from their secondary which ranked 29th in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. Safety Kevin Byard could be the answer to that problem.

One of the Titans secondround picks in last year’s draft, Byard accounted for 51 tackles, 1 sack and 4 pass deflections in only his first season. Another rookie, Leshaun Sims, also pitched in 18 tackles, 3 pass deflections and an interception.

Of course, to win the Super Bowl the Titans may have to dethrone the current Super Bowl champion New England Patriots. History may be on the side of the Titans, however, as no team has hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for consecutive seasons in 13 years.

By Collins Peeples “Peeples” Court

By Collins Peeples