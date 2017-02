Currently Mostly Cloudy Today is forecast to be Much Warmer than yesterday. Thunderstorms tonight.

Monday 20% Partly Cloudy Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. High 68° / Low 56°

Tuesday 50% Chance of a Thunderstorm Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 77F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. High 77° / Low 66°