Do you remember that special trip you took?

Local Commentary Now, I'm talking about that trip that the family took. It might have been to Disney World, or to any other place that made it a special trip. It even might have been out of this country, but where ever it was, it just made you happy to go there.

Now if you were able financially to fly there, then it didn't take that long, but the one that I'm talking about is the one that was long, and you went by car — you, mom, and dad going down the highway. And I know mom and dad remember all that, “are we there yet,” as well as the other hundred questions that was asked on that special trip. I know trips that we took when our girls were small, they (for the most part) were all great, because it gave us as a family the time to be together and away from the everyday life that we lived. Also now that I have aged on over into the late seventies, I remember back then I was healthy and my knees, back, and hips didn't hurt like they do sometimes today. I remember back then you drove until you need to gas up the car (unless you were like me you had three females in the car so sometimes you might have to stop every 25 miles to give one of the three a break — if you know what I mean).

Now the reason that I'm writing about a trip is to tell you that God has a trip planned for you to take and it's only you that can turn that trip down. Now it's unlike any trip that you have ever taken before, because all the trips that you have taken in the past have always cost you something in the way of time and money. The trip that I'm talking about this time won’t cost you anything because it's free for the asking because it was paid for by someone else.

Now you have got to think that it is pretty much a great deal which it is so why would you ever think about turning it down because it just can't be beat and you know that anything free these days seem to be a scam and you must be very careful so that you want get sucked in on it as some of you reading this has done before. But the one that I'm talking about is more special than any trip that you have ever taken before and it is truly free one hundred percent and it was paid for by someone else at such a great price and mostly because that person that paid that price was paid because of love.

I know some of you are thinking that no trip can be paid for with love because love is just a feeling but in this case physical pain and suffering was attached to this love and it was not anything tangible like something that you can put in a cash register. But it really is free just for the asking and the thing about this trip, it is up to you if you take it or not and you by yourself are the only one that can accept the trip.

I don't know if I ever wrote about me being an old extruck driver or not, but I was, and for a lot of years, and over the years I took a lot of trips, and some were good trips and some were bad because of the weather and some other factors, the fact that I was away from my family for days sometime made it bad, so I know about all kinds of trips.

Now back to the trip that I was talking about and the trip being free for the asking, now when the time to go on this trip comes about there will be something that has to happen first so that you can go. I know that a lot of people don't like to think about going on this trip because to take this trip you either have to leave this world through death or when you hear those beautiful words come up hither from that cloud. But the greatest thing about this trip is when your time comes for you to take this trip you will be escorted by angels from here to one of the most beautiful places that your mind can ever imagine and one of the great things about this trip is you want have the time to ask are we there yet because you will be.

One of the greatest things about this trip is you will get to meet the one that loved you so much that he was willing to pay for your trip with a lot of pain and suffering and a lot of love that I talked about earlier in the article. Then you will know for sure that it was a totally free trip just like I said it would be.

I know that a lot of you just don't feel comfortable talking about such things as dying and heaven and God and all the spiritual things that go into that type of conversation but remember one thing it will happen whether you talk about it or not. So remember this there will be one of two trips that you will take when you leave this earth and it will be up to you as to which one you personally decide to take.

One will bring such happiness that you have never known and the other one will bring sadness and a lot of pain and suffering like you never knew existed. From my point of view this decision is a no-brainer. So God bless you and yours and may you make the right decision and when you do I will see you up there, because I have already made my reservations.

