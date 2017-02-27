Six SEC teams projected to make the dance

Nationally respected ‘ bracketologists’ predict six SEC teams will compete in the NCAA Tournament

sports@theeveningtimes.com The SEC is not particularly known for basketball. In fact, only three teams from the SEC broke into last year’s NCAA Tournament. Though Florida and Kentucky did earn their way to the 2016 Final Four, last year’s showing still spoke to the lack of quality basketball teams in the south.

Joe Palm of CBS Sports and Joe Lunardi of ESPN both projected, in each of their most recent respective brackets, six SEC teams to make the NCAA Tournament, led by top-ranked Kentucky (19-0) which each analyst predicts to be the No.1 seed in the Midwest bracket.

Along with the undefeated Wildcats, Palm and Lunardi both project the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-4), the Georgia Bulldogs (14-5), and the LSU Tigers (16-4) to clinch 5 – 10 seeds. The Texas A& M Aggies (14-5) and the Ole Miss Rebels (13-7) are also both predicted by Palm and Lunardi to be awarded play-in-games. All six of those teams rank in the top 50 nationally according to the Ratings Percentage Index which measures strength of schedule and how a team performs against that schedule.

Palmers projected SEC seedings: Kentucky – 1 seed: Midwest, Arkansas – 5 seed: West, Georgia – 7 seed: West, LSU – 7 seed: Midwest, Texas A& M – 11 seed: South (playin- game), and Ole Miss – 12 seed: South (play-in-game).

Lunardi’s projected SEC seedings: Kentucky – 1 seed: Midwest, Arkansas – 7 seed: South, Georgia – 8 seed: South, LSU – 10 seed: East, Ole Miss- 11 seed: East (playin- game), and Texas A& M – 12 seed: West (play in game).

Both Palm and Lunardi agree that the Tennessee Volunteers (12-7, 53 RPI) could make the field, placing the Vols in their “first four out” column. The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Florida Gators are also both still contenders for the tournament, however, both teams need a late season push to get there. The Crimson Tide are 13-7, but only hold an SEC record of 3-4 and an RPI ranking of 63. Meanwhile, the Gators are 11-9 with an SEC record of 4-3 and a hurtful RPI ranking of 70.

By Collins Peeples