Tigers roar back but can’t finish against Bearcats

The Memphis Tigers, who trailed by 20 points in the second half, fought back within six but could not finish in a battle against Cincinnati

With the regular season wrapping up in college basketball, the Memphis Tigers (18-10, 8-7 American Athletic Conference) fell short of the No. 15 Cincinnati Bearcats (25-3, 14-1) 8774 Thursday night, despite a furious second-half comeback attempt.

Jacob Evans III pumped in 12 points for the Bearcats in a first half as his team pulled away from the Tigers early, leading 51-32 at the break.

However, Cincinnati let most of the big lead disappear before holding on for their 25th consecutive home victory. Memphis’ second half rally cut the hosts lead to just six points.

“We got off to a big lead, and in the second half I feel we started to coast a little bit,” Evans told The Associated Press. “We can’t do that. If we want to make a deep run in March, we can’t take a half off against any team. Our energy on defense went down.”

After trailing by as much as 20 points early in the second half, the Tigers came roaring back.

Dedric Lawson received a pass from Christian Kessee and emphatically slammed home a dunk for the Tigers, capping a 10-1 Memphis run and cutting Cincinnati’s lead to single digits, 73-62. With 8:26 remaining, the dunk pulled the Tigers within threepossessions of the Bearcats for the first time since the twelve-minute mark of the opening half.

Lawson then brought the Tigers within six as he dropped in a layup with 5:59 left in the contest.

Memphis continued to flirt with the two-possession lead for a brief time before Evans drilled a three-ball, his only three-pointer and only made shot of the second half, on an assist by Jarron Cumberland to put the Bearcats back up by nine.

Evan’s trey gave the home team just enough momentum to get to the final buzzer with the lead intact.

The Bearcats finished the game on a 12-5 run to clinch the key AAC matchup.

Allowing 42 second-half points, Cincinnati head coach Mike Cronin believes his team lacked defensive intensity late in the game.

“For about 30 minutes, I thought we played about as well as we can play,” Cronin told The Associated Press. “My halftime speech gets an F. I talked to our guys about defense. Our defense was nonexistent for most of the second half. We learned our lesson.”

The loss to the Bearcats represents a season-high three straight consecutive defeats for the Tigers.

Memphis missed 10 of their first 15 shots, opening up the game.

“They were a little bit intimidated to start the first half because (Cincinnati) was making shots,” Memphis coach Tubby Smith told The Associated Press. “And when you get in a hole like that, it’s tough.”

Lawson pumped in 21 points to finish second on the Tigers in scoring and snagged 10 rebounds. The double-double is the 35th of the sophomore’s career and the 18th this season for him, a career high.

Jeremiah Martin led Memphis in scoring and also finished with a double- double with 23 points and 11 assists.

Memphis is next scheduled to hosts Tulane (5-22) on March 2nd. The match against Tulane is the last home game of the regular season for the Tigers. Tip off for that contest is slated for 8 p.m.

The Tigers then wrap up the regular season with a road trip to No. 17 SMU (24-4). The Tigers last regular season tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

By Collins Peeples