Earle Bulldogs win 2A-North Regional Championship

Earle Bulldogs defeat Clarendon to sweep the Regional Tournament and lock in No. 1 seed in the upcoming 2A State Tournament

The Earle Bulldogs (20-5 overall) earned the 2ANorth Regional Championship, defeating the Clarendon Lions (17-8) 84-71.

Leading by 9 points at the halftime break, the Bulldogs looked to be coasting towards another easy victory. However, the Lions came roaring back, scoring 18 points in the third stanza to cut the Bulldogs lead to only five points, 54-49.

Responding to Clarendon’s pressure, the Earle team came out in the final stanza and ran up 30 points in the quarter to pull away. Earle Bulldogs Head Coach Billy Murray believes that his team taking advantage of Clarendon miscues led to the separation in the final stanza.

“They made some turnovers down the stretch,” Murray said. “Our defense stepped up when they had to step up and we capitalized on their turnovers.”

Helping the Bulldogs build some separation were B.J. Murray, Gerry Bohannon and Dontrel Johnson.

Murray led Earle in scoring, pumping in 22 points while going 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Bohannon and Johnson gained most of their point working in the paint.

Bohannon, 6’4” 240, bullied his way around the glass, scoring 16 of his 20 points from the painted area and snagging 12 rebounds for a double-double. Johnson also dominated inside, connecting on six shots from down low for 12 of his 14 points.

Travonta Doolittle and Darius Cisero also turned in double digit scoring efforts for the Bulldogs, knocking down 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Cleaning up the glass, behind Bohannon’s team leading 12 boards, was Murray who came away one rebound shy of a double- double with 9. Cisero also made an impression rebounding, hauling in 8 boards.

Bohannon’s 20-point night gives Earle’s big man three consecutive 20-point games and 69 total point in the 2A-North Regional Tournament.

Opponents simply haven’t been able to match up with Bohannon’s size – something that gives the Bulldogs an advantage, according to Murray.

“Gerry Bohannon is 6’4”/6’5” and about 240 pounds,” Murray said.

“He’s a big man. There’s not many kids who match up with his size and strength. We go to him quite a bit. The offense runs through Gerry.”

Earle previously defeated Buffalo Island Central, 7341, and East Poinsett County, 67-53, on their way to the Regional Championship.

With Saturday’s victory over Clarendon, the Bulldogs secure the 1-seed in the north bracket of the 2A State Tournament.

Being a 1-seed, Earle earns a bye in the opening round of the tournament which begins on Wednesday. So, the Bulldogs will play either the Blevins Hornets (2311, 3-seed in the South) or the Lavaca Golden Arrows (22-9, 4-seed out of the Western Central) in the second round.

Whoever the Bulldogs play in the second round of the 2A State Tournament, Murray isn’t taking either opponent lightly.

“There’s no easy games in the state tournament,” Murray said. “You’ve got to come to play, here on out. Everything from here is do or die. You’ve got to play the best game you got.”

Earle travels to Quitman High School for the tournament where they will tip off their first game on March 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples