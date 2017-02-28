Hurricane blows out Blue Devils

Solid press defense, excellent free- throw shooting leads Jonesboro third season victory over West Memphis

WM School District JONESBORO — The West Memphis Blue Devils got a third shot at Jonesboro, but the topranked Hurricane were just too tough on a homecourt that was surrounded by a packed house.

Jonesboro drained 24 of 28 free throws (.857 percentage) and the Blue Devils turned it over 20 times last Saturday in a 7155 loss in the 6A-East Conference championship game.

The Blue Devils (24-5) will be the No. 2 seed from the East in this week's Class 6A state tournament at Lake Hamilton High School. They'll get a firstround bye and will play on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

against the winner of a first-round game between Pine Bluff and Benton.

Head coach Larry Bray's squad wanted another chance at the 29-0 Hurricane after playing them tough a few weeks earlier in a 48-45 loss at Lehr Arena.

And the Blue Devils stayed close for a while before Jonesboro got hot from the free-throw line.

'They took advantage of every mistake we made,' Bray said of Jonesboro.

'I'm not going to complain about it. We just have to go and execute better next time.'

And there could be a next time.

But if West Memphis and Jonesboro meet for a fourth time this season it'll be in the state championship game as both are placed in opposite brackets.

Jonesboro's three-quarters- length press was almost solely responsible for West Memphis' 20 turnovers. Hurricane head coach Wes Swift said the reason for the pressure rested on the young shoulders of Blue Devil ninthgrader Chris Moore.

'All that stuff was done to try and take (West Memphis') minds off throwing the ball to (Moore),' Swift said. 'We didn't want to give up much around the rim.'

It worked, and it didn't work.

The Blue Devils left a bunch of points on the floor via the turnovers, but Moore still got his touches. Enough so that he led his club with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

'Not only is Chris an unbelievable basketball player, but he is a true warrior and a great kid,' Swift added. 'Every time somebody hit the floor tonight, Chris was there to help them up. You just don't see much of that today.'

Despite four first-quarter turnovers the Blue Devils came out of the gate solidly in building a 12-8 lead almost seven minutes into the game. Moore scored 6 of his points during that span.

But after holding the Hurricane to a 3-for-12 shooting performance through the first several minutes, the hosts found the range just before the end of the first stanza when Desi Sills and J.G.

Stafford hit back-to-back three-pointers to help Jonesboro take a 15-12 lead heading into the second quarter. That opened things up for Jonesboro's lightning-quick guards.

'I think by halftime they had like 14 points in transition on us,' Bray said.

'The reason I think they had that many was we were taking quick shots, which is something I didn't want us to do tonight.'

Jonesboro led 31-24 at halftime, although the Blue Devils outrebounded the Hurricane 11-8. West Memphis outboarded Jonesboro for the game 2219.

Jonesboro guard Marquis Eaton, the game's high scorer with 26 points, just couldn't miss from the free-throw line. The 6foot-2 senior sank 17 of 18 from the foul line, including a perfect 12-for-12 in the fourth quarter.

The Hurricane led 52-41 at the end of three quarters, and although it only got two field goals the entire fourth quarter, it just didn't matter.

Jonesboro scored 15 points from the free-throw line in the final stanza.

The Blue Devils got 8 points apiece from juniors Curtis Washington, Sidney Stinson and Zachary Byrd. Jonesboro got 15 from Sills and 13 from Ben Harvey.

[ Note: For immediate game results of the Blue Devil teams this week in the Class 6A state tournament, visit the West Memphis School District web site at www. wmsd. net.]

By Billy Woods