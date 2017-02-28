Lady Devils one point short against Mountain Home

West Memphis fall in overtime to Lady Bombers

WM School District Ninth-grader Aryah Hazley swished a 30-plusfoot three-pointer to send the game into overtime, but the Mountain Home girls defeated the West Memphis Lady Devils 5554 last Saturday in Mountain Home in the 6AEast Conference tournament.

The loss gives the West Memphis girls (16-14) the fourth seed from the East in this week's Class 6A state tournament at Lake Hamilton High School.

The Lady Devils will play Greenwood on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in a first-round game.

Hazley led the Lady Devils with 15 points.

Mountain Home led 22-19 at halftime.

'I was so proud of our girls and the way they played,' said West Memphis head coach Shelia Burns. 'For us to play at Mountain Home and play them to the wire is pretty good.'

Mountain Home rode a 13-for-17 shooting effort from the free-throw line while the Lady Devils managed only 4-for-9 from the charity stripe.

Senior point guard Paris Perkins and ninth-grade center Tiara Bradley each added 10 points for West Memphis.

By Billy Woods