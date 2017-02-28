HOROSCOPE M(Q)MO§€(Q)IPE

21 it© Aprii If) For Wednesday, March 1, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your relationships with partners and close friends might suddenly get a lovely boost or lift today. Someone might compliment you. You might meet someone new who is unusual.

An unexpected job opportunity might come your way today, or perhaps work-related travel suddenly will appear. Something might even improve your health. Who knows?

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) An unexpected invitation for a vacation or a social event might land in your lap today. Love at first sight will begin for some of you. Yes, it's an exciting, fun-filled day!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Keep your eyes open for real-estate opportunities or chances to improve your existing home today. A spontaneous family gathering might take place.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Unexpected news or an unusual opportunity makes you happy today. Your spirits are high and your optimism is strong. This is just how you like things to be.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Business and commerce are favored today; in fact, something unexpected might come along that really boosts your income. It might be a new job or something on the side.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) All kinds of opportunities might pop out of the woodwork today. This means you have to keep your eyes open and be ready to act fast, because if something

does happen, your window of opportunity will be brief.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is a feel-good day. You feel happy with yourself and content with your world. Appreciate your good fortune.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Your popularity will get a boost today because others admire you. This is why you might suddenly be thrust into a position of leadership in a group or class.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Something will happen today that boosts your reputation in the eyes of others. If an opportunity presents itself, you will have to act quickly. Don't hesitate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) A surprise opportunity to travel might suddenly materialize today. If so, act quickly, because this window will be brief. Others might have a chance to get further training or education.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Keep your pockets open, because gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. However, they will be unexpected. (What a nice surprise!)

YOU BORN TODAY: You are sensitive and spiritual. Family values are strong for you. You are loyal and determined. During the next three years, you will experience a time of culmination, success and financial accumulation. That's why it is wise to settle your debts this year. This also is a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

