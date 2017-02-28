News Briefs

• Avondale ABC Pre-School Applications 2017-2018 – taking applications for the school year. The ABC Pre-School is part of the Marion School District but is located at 1402 Crestmere in West Memphis. Applicants must be four years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017 and must live in the Marion School District. Applications will be accepted until all 60 slots are filled. The applications will also be available online at msd3.oer.

– Marion School District participates in the Arkansas Public School Choice Act of 2015. The Act allows parents to apply for admission for their child to attend a school in any district beyond the one in which the parent resides. If a student desires to attend a school in a nonresident district, the student’s parent shall submit an application to the nonresident district. The application must be postmarked no later than

May 1 of the year in which the pupil would begin the fall semester at the nonresident district. Applications may be obtained at Marion School District office, 200 Manor St., Marion. The deadline is May 1.

• Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program – The Crowley’s Ridge Development Council will begin accepting applications for the Crisis portion of the Arkansas Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Applications will be accepted Tuesday Feb. 28 and Wednesday March 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the county office, 116 Bond St., West Memphis.

• DeltaARTS – Auditions for CYT’s Rep Troupe production “Hello, Shakespeare!” Auditions 8th-12th grade Repertory Troupe Tuesday,

Feb. 28 at 6 p.m., which tours to local schools in April. Public performance on Friday, April 21.

• Avondale Elementary – Covey’s “7 Habits of Happy Kids”. We are hosting a “Seuss-tastic” Leadership Day and opening our doors to future parents, business partners and community leaders to come learn about and see our school’s unique leadership model. Students will be showcasing their leadership skills during the the tours. Visitors will gain a better understanding of the 7 Habits and how they are incorporated into our daily learning and discover the joys of being a Leader in Me school.

Seuss-tastic Leadership Day is Thursday, March 2. Tours will be conducted at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. AES is located at 1402 Crestmere Street in West Memphis. Please let us know if you will be able to attend Leadership Day at AES. Please RSVP to Shea Hart shart@msd3.org or call 870735-4588.

• WMCS Area-Wide Open House – West Memphis Christian School Open House Thursday, March 2 from 6 to 7 p.m., 1101 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Meet & Greet with the NEW Headmaster, Glenda Bryan and the WMCS faculty, Staff, Coaches & Families. Highlights for the 2017-2018 school year, curriculum information, athletics information, campus tours 5:30-6 p.m., Parker Uniform representative and display, refreshments and door prizes.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Exclesisa Showcase – 16th Annual Showcase Extravaganza Thursday,

March 2nd, Friday, March 3rd and Saturday March 4th at the West Memphis Civic Auditorium, 228 Polk Ave., West Memphis. Free admission. Many special guests. For information contact Ester Wooten at 601-366-0220, 601316-1405 or Ms. B at 601260-2166.

• Early Voting for Mayor of the City of Earle – Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday,

March 6 through Friday, March 10 and on Monday, March 13 at the Crittenden County Court House, 100 Court St., Marion. On Election Day, Tuesday, March 14 the polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations: Earle City Hall, 1004 end St., Earle and St. Luke Church, 520 Arkansas St., Earle. Candidates include: James C. Perry, Jr., W. H. Johnson, Jr., Frederick Pitchford, Judy Linely Wiley, Otis Davis, Sherman Smith Sr., and Jesse Booker.

• Notice of Special Election – For issuing bonds for the City of Marion. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 6 through Friday, March 10 and on Monday, March 13 at the Crittenden County Court House, 100 Court St., Marion. On Election Day, Tuesday, March 14 the polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:3-0 p.m. at the following locations: Marion County Office Building, 116 Center St., Marion, Marion Immanuel Church, 1714 Hwy. 77, Marion and Marion Church of God, 1747 Hwy. 64, Marion.

• Spring Book Sale – West Memphis Public Library 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday,

March 6 through Thursday, March 9 and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10. A huge selection of items for this particular sale, paperbacks (romance, suspense and other fiction), hardcover fiction and non-fiction, auto books and cookbooks. Some books have been donated and may be recent best sellers, while others have been removed from the collection to make room for new items. In conjunction with the book sale, the library will also have a small “white elephant” sale. The West Memphis Public Library is located at 213 N. Avalon and the phone number is 870-732-7590.

• Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries Utility Assistance

– For residents of Crittenden County, Mt. Beulah has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security under the emergency food and shelter national board program. For questions and requirements call Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries at 870-559-8083. The deadline for applications to be received is March 7, 2017.

• Commodity Distribution – Wednesday, March 8 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon or until food supplies are goene. The distribution will take place at the VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. For questions concering eligiblity contact Keith Livesay at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas by calling 870-9323663.

• Marion/West Memphis VFW Post 5225 Free Meal and Recruitment – Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. at 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Post 5225 needs the help of all Veterans to work together in ensuring all the Veteran needs are being met and also for the Post to be aware of the needs of our fellow Veterans whom reside here in the community. We cannot help and/or support you when we are unaware of the needs of our fellow veterans/ soldiers.

• Girls Empowerment Symposium – Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Interceding Christian Center, 414 Thompson Ave., West Memphis. ‘I am my Little Sister’s Keeper’ focusing on girls ages 10-19 years of age. Hosted by Crittenden County Health Department in partnership with Interceding Christian Center.

• Music at Trinity in The Fields – Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m., 100 Military Road, Marion, Christian Brothers High School Saxophone Quartet sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Meeting – Tuesday, March 28, 10 a.m. at the Crittenden County Senior Center, 103 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Area caregivers are encouraged to attend and are welcome to bring friends or family members. There is no fee to attend. For more information call Janis Waddy at 870-494-3300.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

