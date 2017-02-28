Patriots fall to Warriors in Little Rock

The Marion Patriots lost to Little Rock Hall, dropping to the fourth seed in the upcoming 6A State Tournament

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Patriots (1213 overall) fell to the Little Rock Hall Warriors (17-11) 63-46 in the third-place game of the 6A-East District Tournament.

Despite the 17-point loss, Marion fought to keep the game close most of the contest.

Keyshawn Woods scored 6 points in the first half to lead a group of four Patriots players who put in at least 4 points before the break as Marion went into the locker rooms trailing 27-23.

Each team held serve in the third stanza, pumping in 10 points respectively.

Marion actually held all but one Warrior without a field goal in the third period. However, that Warrior was Mario Goggins and Goggins connected on 4 shots from the field, making 8 of Little Rock Hall’s 10 points in the quarter.

Those points came from a lack of defensive execution from Marion, according to Marion Patriots Head Coach Irving Clay.

The wheels then fell off for the Patriots in the final stanza.

Seven Warriors knocked down shots in the final eight minutes, led by Goggins who pushed home 8 more points in the quarter. In comparison, only three Patriots drilled shots during a fourth stanza in which Woods, who was tied for the lead Marion scorer going into the quarter, was held without a point.

Marion turnovers led to the separation by Little Rock Hall, according to Clay.

“They were pressing and we turned it over,” Clay said. “We worked against the press. It’s just a matter of execution, once you get on the floor. But, you can’t work on something they do just by going over it with your folks because it’s not that effective. You just show them how and hope they get it right.”

Goggins led all scorers with 21 points, 17 of which came in the second half. Antonio Smith also finished with a double digit scoring effort for the Warriors, pumping in 10 points on 5 made field goals.

Martinez Harper and Shaun Doss paced the Patriots in the defeat, pushing in 12 points apiece.

Woods finished the night with 8 points while Kamari Marrs contributed 6.

With the loss, the Patriots fall to the 4 seed in the upcoming 6A State Tournament.

However, no matter the seed, the Marion guys go into the state tournament excited.

“You know the kids are excited about going but being excited and being ready to play are different things,” Clay said. “But we’ve been down this road before and this isn’t their first time going to state.

They know how important it is to get off to a good start. So, they’re excited about it.”

Marion travels to Lake Hamilton High School for the tournament and will play their opening round game against the Sheridan Yellowjackets (13-13, 5seed out of the West) on March 1st at 2:30 p.m. If the Patriots defeat the Yellowjackets in the opening round, Marion will advance to play the El Dorado Wildcats (26-4, 1seed out of the West) on March 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples