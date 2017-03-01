Greyhounds race past Mustangs

ASU Mid- South scored 59 points in the second half of their match against Central Baptist JV, ending the regular season victorious and notching their schoolrecord 19th regular season win

Behind an explosive second half, the Arkansas State Mid-South Greyhounds (19-9 overall) defeated the Central Baptist JV Mustangs 10484 in their last home game of the regular season.

After ending the first half tied up at 45, the Greyhounds made several key defensive adjustments during the halftime break which allowed the home team to quickly build separation.

“Really offensively we didn’t talk about a whole lot,” said ASU Mid-South Athletic Director and head coach Chris Parker. “We just talked about defense and the fact that we’ve been over this stuff. We spent the better part of a year talking about defensive positions and how we want to play different situations. It was just about guarding the three-point line, limiting their catchand- shoot opportunities and being able to go rebound the ball.”

The defensive adjustments paid off as the Greyhounds raced out to a 25-5 run within the first 11 minutes of the second half. Terrikous Smith played a major factor in that run for the Greyhounds, scoring 9 of his total 17 points in that span.

With 9:20 remaining in the contest, K.J. Patrick sank a pair of free throws to put the Greyhounds up by 25 points, 80-55, giving the home team its’ largest lead of the evening. However, the Mustangs refused to hand over the game to the Greyhounds.

The visitors mustered up a 13-2 run, capped off by a three-ball by Glenn Norris, who led all scorers with 30 points, and a free throw by Logan Broyles, cutting the Greyhounds lead to 84-68.

The Central Baptist JV run reminded the Greyhounds that no lead is secure, a lesson the home team learned in the first half after losing a 25-11 advantage early.

“We did a very poor job of covering the arch,” Parker said of the Mustangs’ comeback in the first half. “We didn’t guard the three-point line like we knew that we needed to. Their bench made six threes in the first half. Whenever you got a team that’s knocking down shots from the outside, you’re going to give up a comeback like that.”

While the visitors were busy connecting from downtown, Terrandus Smith carried his team by scoring 17 of his 24 total points in the opening 20 minutes of game time.

“He just does what he does,” Parker said. “He’s an unbelievable player. He uses his athleticism well and has a high basketball IQ. He can really shoot the ball. That’s why he’s our lead scorer. He’s had halves like that before where he’s making very good decisions. It’s just a matter of him continuing to look to score and do what we need him to do.”

Dee Montgomery also turned in a 20-point scoring effort in the highoctane offense of the ASU Mid-South Greyhounds while Chris Smith used his 6’8”, 240-pound frame to push in 12 points.

The victory over Central Baptist JV ends a record setting regular season for the Greyhounds. Thanks, in large part to a 10-game winning-streak, a school record, the ASU Mid-South men also set a school record for total wins with 19.

The Greyhounds focus now moves to their Region 2 Playoff game against North Arkansas College this Saturday.

Although ASU Mid-South defeated North Arkansas in each of the two-regular season contest between the teams, Parker expects a fight in the regional playoff match.

“We know it’s always a challenge playing North Ark.,” Parker said.

“They’re very well coached. They’re very disciplined. They’ve got the athletes and the shooters to beat anybody on a given night. So, we definitely have our work cut out for us.”

If the Greyhounds defeat North Arkansas, the team moves on to hosts the district championship on March 11th at 2 p.m.

Tip-off between the Greyhounds and North Arkansas is slated for 2 p.m. this Saturday at “The Dog House” on the South Campus of ASU Mid-South.

By Collins Peeples