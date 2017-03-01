HOROSCOPE

TAUJIMJS (April 2 tt© Mæy M

(CAMCTM (JJtmmi 21to JTnnlly 22)

For Thursday, March 2, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You might see new uses for something that you own today. Some of you will even see new ways to make money. Clever you! Ka-ching!

Take a realistic look in the mirror today, and ask yourself what you can do to improve your appearance. How can you create a better impression on your world?

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Something powerful and secretive is present in your life today. If you are focused and aware, whatever it is might introduce improvements into your world.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today you will attract someone powerful to you. This might be a pleasant experience – or not. It's possible that you are the powerful person in a relationship with someone else.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Your relationships with bosses, parents and VIPs will be intense and direct today. However, the outcome will be that the relationship is superior. Once you put your cards on the table, people will know what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) You might have a powerful discussion with someone about politics, religion or racial issues today. (It's tough to keep your shirt on if you have to get something off your chest.)

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today you might see a better way to deal with shared property or something that is jointly owned.

Anas.

SAGIITTAMinUS (N©Vo 22 to Be» 21

You also might come to a better arrangement regarding an inheritance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Discussions with partners and close friends will be emotional and strong today. People will show their feelings. Fortunately, things will be better after the dust settles.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Look for ways to introduce reforms and improvements to your job or where you work. Similarly, you might even see ways to improve your health.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Romance will be passionate and intense today. In fact, you might feel obsessed with something.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Family discussions will be intense today. However, the main focus will be introducing improvements to where you live. Don't get carried away. Avoid major theatrics.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You are so powerful and convincing today that you will be successful if you are in sales, marketing, teaching, acting or writing. No one will be able to resist your words of persuasion!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are hard-working, with a strong sense of purpose, and sometimes you are shy. Friendships are important to you. You seek stability in your life. This year you will be both a student and a teacher. You will be excited as you start to see the fruits of your efforts for the past six years. Expect your well-earned rewards soon!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)