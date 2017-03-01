Maintenance requires temporary overnight lane closure on I-40

Overnight work in West Memphis beginning tonight

Arkansas Highway Department CRITTENDEN COUNTY — Maintenance work on I40 in West Memphis will require a temporary, overnight lane closure, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) officials.

Maintenance crews will close the inside and center lanes of westbound traffic between mile markers 276 and 278, weather permitting This closure will occur from 10 p.m tonight until 6 a.m., Thursday, March 2.

Traffic will be controlled using advance warning signs and traffic drums.

Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArkansasHighways.com.

You can also follow us on Twitter @AHTD.

From Krista Sides