Money does grow on trees

Forestry is an economic driver and job creator in Arkansas, contributing about 5 percent to the state economy

U of A System Division of Agriculture MONTICELLO — The thousands of acres of timberlands that cover the state of Arkansas are valued at $12.6 billion.

Arkansas is also four times more dependent on its forestry industry than the entire United States. Those are just a few of the findings in the 2016 “Economic Contributions of Arkansas Forestry” booklet, published by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture Forest Resources Center in Monticello.

Forestry contributes a larger percentage to Arkansas' state economy than it does in any of the other 13 southern states.

“Right now the forestry industry contributes about 5 percent to the state economy,” said Philip Tappe, director of the Arkansas Forest Resources Center.

Readers of the booklet can expect to gain insight into the growing economic driver and the many impacts it has on the state.

“Forestry means jobs,” Tappe said.

According to the booklet, forests are job creators in Arkansas. There are 2.5 jobs created in the state for every new forestry job.

Forestry makes jobs in almost all economic sectors in the state. Forestry not only creates jobs in different economic sectors, but it also helps boost their revenue said Tappe.

“When we have a healthy forestry industry … it means we have healthy forests,” Tappe said.

Healthy forests provide scenic trails and camping sites for nature lovers and game for hunters. This, in turn, benefits the tourism and game and fish industries, Tappe said.

Outside of the economic benefits, healthy forests also make for cleaner water and air, according to the booklet.

To get a copy of the booklet, visit the Arkansas Forest Resources Center website, http://bit.ly/Ark-Forestry-2017.

By Emily Thompson