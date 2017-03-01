Rutledge meets with President Trump at the White House

Arkansas AG: ‘ I look for-ward to working with the Trump Administration and my colleagues to help improve the lives of all Americans’

Judd.Deere@arkansasag.gov

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Arkansas Attorney General today released the following statement after meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House. “It was an honor to meet with President Trump and hear directly about his vision for America and the priorities of his first 100 days. The President understands the many challenges facing our country, including the need to reduce the regulatory burdens on small businesses as well as working collaboratively with state and local officials to reduce crime and combat the prescription drug abuse epidemic in our communities. I look forward to working with the Trump Administration and my colleagues to help improve the lives of all Americans.”

From Judd Deere