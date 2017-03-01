Text The Times.

Okay, here we go again. 25 year subscriber has gone through Mr. Nick, circulation and texting 5 times in 2 months for not getting my paper at 106 Willow and now NO PAPER ON TUESDAY!!!! Waited, thinking there might be a problem at the press, then it was too late to talk to anyone in circulation! Think I am purposely being chosen to not get my paper because I seem to be only subscriber that lives on Willow!!! Who knows? I have just about had my fill of this problem, so am debating whether to cancel my subscription after all these years. Your means of fixing my problem don’t seem to work so I have nothing more to say!!! [ Editor’s Note: This is the first time I have heard of your situation ( I don’t typically hear about circulation problems unless they are sent in this manner), but I am sorry to hear you are having trouble getting your paper. While I realize that does nothing to actually solve your issue, I will inquire about it and hopefully this will not be a problem moving forward]

*** More people need to read and hear what the men of WWII and other military actions have done to allow them to simply be spoiled self centered cry babies. Most of these outspoken ones probably could not make it through boot camp. As he said many in WWII were gone for years if they were lucky and not sent home in a box Thanks to Mr. Beck and the many who are no longer with us that gave us this freedom. Like most in WWII I’m sure he came home and went to work. Thanks for publishing.

[ Editor’s Note: There’s a reason World War II has been called “ the last good war.” Not because war of any kind is “ good,” but because it was a conflict that had to be fought to preserve our freedom, a war that had a clear opponent and a clear goal, and a fight that we not only needed to win but also had an entire nation coming together for a common purpose. According to statistics released by the Veteran's Administration, WWII veterans are dying at a rate of nearly 500 a day, with only an estimated 800,000 veterans remaining of the 16 million who served in World War II, all of whom would have to be approaching 90 or older by now. As the “ Greatest Generation” begins to take their final bows, it’s important that we not only cherish their legacy, but put a renewed focus on Korea ( now in their 70s and 80s) and Vietnam veterans ( now at or approaching retirement age), and not let them slip through the cracks in society]

*** Looking at the Evening Times today, I saw the special edition ballot for March 14, 2017, but nothing on the ballot about voting on the overpass. What’s with that. Sorry I now see it in the street improvement bond.

[ Editor’s Note: In all honesty, the word “ overpass” is only mentioned once and it’s only in the single “ Street Improvement Bonds” measure, so I can see why it’d be easy to miss. Of course, that $ 12 million price tag isn’t easy to miss, but it is, indeed, part of that plan]

*** Thanks for the sample ballot.

[ Editor’s Note: You’re welcome. I’m hoping to generate as much voter interest as possible for this upcoming vote. Typically, bond issue votes are among the lowest in voter turnout ( right up there with school board elections), but this one is a pretty big deal and as many voices as possible should be heard on these issues]

*** If Bill McFerrin is going to preach the Bible to us, he should make sure he knows about the occurrences which are reported in the Bible. According to his column of Monday, February 20, Satan tempted Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane while Jesus was on his way to the cross. I believe that the temptation to which Mr. McFerrin is referring took place while Jesus wandered in the desert for forty days. [ Editor’s Note: I’m always a little apprehensive about tacking theological issues, because, like the saying goes, “ There is a God, and I’m not him… and neither are you.” And I don’t want to get anything wrong. But this is actually a pretty fascinating topic for those who study the Bible. There are a number of reli-gious scholars who have posited about Jesus’s time in the garden, putting forth the idea that he was, tempted in the Garden. While it can not be with certainty ( and you can probably form your own opinion about using speculation when it comes to Biblical interpretation), scholars point to Jesus’s need of strengthening by an angel from Heaven as if in a struggle as an implied spiritual encounter with the Devil? Was that, indeed, a direct temptation? Was that why Jesus needed the Disciples to pray with him? Anyway, it’s entirely possible that Mr. McFerrin simply smooshed those two events ( praying in the Garden and the temptation in the desert) together in his column, but I think he’d be happy just knowing you read it. He’s just trying to get as many folks into Heaven as he can…]

