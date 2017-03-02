A-State Men’s Golf concludes Loyola Intercollegiate tied for 4th

The Red Wovles’men’s golf team jumped three spots, after recording second lowest score this season

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Arkansas State men’s golf team completed play Monday in its first spring tournament this season, the Loyola Intercollegiate, by shooting a final-round 279 and finishing tied for fourth place among 16 teams with a combined 849.

The Red Wolves were tied for seventh place entering the three-day tournament’s final round, but today recorded their second lowest score this season to jump three places in the standings. They began play at the Palm Valley Golf Course by shooting a 282 Saturday and followed with a 288 Sunday.

A-State’s 54-hole 849 was its lowest three-round score this season and the program’s third lowest under second-year head coach Mike Hagen. The squad finished tied with Northern Illinois and just two strokes behind thirdplace Elon. Connecticut claimed the championship with an 834, while Eastern Michigan placed runner-up with an 841.

The Red Wolves were led by three players collecting top-25 individual finishes, including Joel Wendin and Trent Jones in a tie for 10th place. Both players posted a combined 211, which was a career-best score for Wendin and a season-low for Jones.

Wendin shot a 70 for each of the first two rounds and a 71 for the last 18 holes, helping him pick up his third top-10 finish this year. Jones carded a season- best 69 for the final round, helping him record his best finish this year as he climbed 14 spots in the standings. Jones posted a 71 for each of the opening two rounds.

Napier made the biggest jump for the Red Wolves on Monday, moving up 29 places into a tie for 23rd after shooting a 67 that tied his season-best score.

The junior recorded a 72 and 75 for the first and second rounds, respectively, and finished with a 214 total as he posted his fourth top-25 finish of the season.

Zan Luka Stirn turned in a season-low 216 (69-72-75) as he finished tied for 33rd place. Andrew Huseman climbed 10 places in the standings into a tie for 75th place with a 224 (7379-72). Matt Loiacano, participating in his second outing this season and competing as an individual, ended the tourney with a 223 (76-72-75), which placed him tied for 69th.

Arkansas State returns to action March 5-7 at the Tiger Invitational at Auburn University.

From Jerry Scott