Christian

Outdoorsmen enjoy a wild game meal

Angel’s Way hosts monthly Men’s Ministry gathering

Times Outdoors Columnist

Last Tuesday evening I was invited to Angel’s Way Baptist Church in Marion for a wild game supper of deer burgers, fish, french fries, and all the trimmings. This is a monthly men’s ministry event and has been going on for the past five years.

It’s called the Outdoor Ministry and meets each month from February to October. The other three months are used for collecting the game they eat. Loren Strickland is the pastor of Angel’s Way and is a avid hunter and fisherman. There are usually about 50 men and boys to enjoy the food.

This monthly event is reserved for the men and boys. Sorry, no ladies. It is open to the public and is free. It is against the law to charge for wild game, but there is a donation box to help with the expenses of putting the event on.

The evening was made up of several segments.

First, after a short prayer, is the eating. This is followed by three biblical outdoor questions, a short devotional, shared prayers, and finally door prizes.

Professional bass fisherman Mark Rose is the leader. Mark had just returned from winning a $125,000 bass tournament and all the diners were happy and rejoiced in his success. This is the second big tournament that Rose won in February.

That’s a good reason to go fishing more often!

Rev. Strickland and Mark Rose oversee the meal and the monthly program. The new Pastor of Music, Reed Dillahunty, was introduced and gave his testimony and showed his love of the outdoors. For those of us who love the Lord and enjoy Mother Nature, it was nice to be in a group of men that feel the same way.

Ducks Unlimited was started in Crittenden County in 1973 and has continued to have a yearly event every year since.

The Marion DU supper is this Saturday March 4, 2017, at the Greenway Equipment Co. building.

The doors open at 6 p.m.

and tickets may be purchased before or at the event. Contact Justin at 870-636-1701 and he will give you all the details and costs. The food will be BBQ and chicken followed by a silent and live auction. There are a lot of door prizes. If you enjoy duck hunting, this is an important group to support. You will see many of your hunting buddies enjoying the evening.

Hunting is over until turkey season, so its time to get the fishing rods out and hit the lakes.

Horseshoe had been very good early but the fishing has slowed down. The best of the fishing is just ahead. Wapanocca opened on March 1, but I have not had any reports of how good the fishing is.

Spring and warm weather are just around the corner and this a good time to take that youngin’ with you to the lake. You will not regret it! Please send me some stories and pictures about your huntin’ and fishin’ trips. Get your picture holding up that “big one”.

Give the folks at Angel’s Way a call and come enjoy the evening next month. I assure you that you will enjoy it. I plan on being there. Bring the Boy.

Papa Duck Lakeside Taxidermy 870-732-0455 or 901482-3430 jhcriner@hotmail.com

By John Criner