MmOSCOPE

HOROSCOPE AMES(Maurato21toApri TAHMU§(Apri2ilMæy2) 21it©Jim

For Friday, March 3, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today you are concerned with mystical subjects and hidden secrets. However, do not jump to conclusions until you have all the facts. Be careful not to fall for something false.

You might be attracted to someone today because he or she says powerful, enticing, exotic things. Or maybe this person has a fascinating story to tell? Keep your wits about you.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)

Conversations with bosses, parents and VIPs are subject to confusion today. People are inclined to avoid confrontation by hiding behind lies.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Don't let anyone talk you into anything today, especially regarding politics, race relations or religion. Mercury is lined up with Neptune, which makes things fuzzy and confusing for everyone.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Although you feel sympathetic to someone today, this really isn't a good day to decide how to divide shared property or an inheritance. Protect your own selfinterest as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Someone might try to reach out to you today in an almost mystical, extrasensory way. You also might try to do this when talking to someone else. This likely will likely lead to confusion or misunderstandings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Be very clear in your expectations of others at work today. This is because Mercury is lined up with fuzzy Neptune, making it easy to misunderstand each other.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Your imagination is strong today, which is why this could be a productive day for those who work in the arts. Romantic conversations probably will be confusing, because people expect too much from each other.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) If you are involved in house repairs and such, do your best to remain practical. Resist pie-in-the-sky ideas that are not feasible in the long run.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your imagination is in overdrive today, which is why you might spend time daydreaming or being lost in fantasy. Keep your feet on the ground.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) If shopping today, you might be tempted to spend too much money on something luxurious and too expensive. Today it's hard to differentiate between needs and wants.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You will express your ideas and feelings with sensitivity today. You also might find yourself interested in mysterious subjects, dreams and mysteries.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are kind, compassionate and caring. Sometimes you have an otherworldly quality that is hard to understand. The year 2017 will be one of the most powerful years of your life – a time of accumulation. Whatever you have done in the past will now ripen, because it's your time of fruition. (This is a good year to buy and sell.)

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)