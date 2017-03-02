Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

www.agfc.com

Lake Poinsett (updated 2-28-2017) Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said “What a week!” He said they are selling so many minnows at the bait shop that at times they run out of them. Very good reports are coming in on crappie, and that is not all. They are getting a lot of requests for nightcrawlers and redworms. It won’t be long until they will be stocking the crickets. Ome expects that by the time the water gets about 8 degrees higher, we will be hearing more on the bass. ***

Crown Lake (updated 2-26-2017) Boxhound Marina (870-6704496) said water is dingy and at a normal level. Crappie range from good to excellent depending on the day and the hour. You’ll find crappie in 69 feet depth. Use minnows, jigs or squirts. Bass are good on spinnerbaits or crankbaits. Bream reports ranged from poor to good. No report on catfish.

***

Spring River (updated 2-23-2017) Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies and Guides said “What a week!!!” He said they are selling so many minnows at the bait shop that at times they run out of them. Very good reports are coming in on crappie, and that is not all. They are getting a lot of requests for nightcrawlers and redworms. It won’t be long until they will be stocking the crickets. Ome expects that by the time the water gets about 8 degrees higher, we will be hearing more on the bass.

***

(updated 2-27-2017) John Berry in Cotter said the Spring River is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish, when they are running water on the White and Norfork Rivers. Canoe season is over and there are fewer boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive woolly buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission