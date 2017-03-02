Poker Run to benefit PAWS

Bike ride, pool tourney, more set for March 11

news@theeveningtimes.com

The upcoming Blue Paws Poker Run will benefit PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving) of Marion.

Set for Saturday, March 11, beginning at 10 a.m., the Poker Run will include stops at Pampered Pets, Kamp Karefree, Tractor Supply, Ethel’s Old Airport Club, and Remax.

Festivities will include free lunch plates and a Tshirt with your $25 entrance fee. There will also be a candy and bake sale, a pool tournament, live auction, and $5 lunch plates for non-participants. Anyone interested in being part of the Blue Paws effort is invited to contact Gordon Floyd at (901) 574-2448, stop by Ethel’s Old Airport Club on Highway 70, in West Memphis, or call (870) 735-9270.

By Ralph Hardin