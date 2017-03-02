Riverkings announce CareNight for nonprofits

The Mississippi Riverkings will donate 5 dollars from every 15 dollar ticket sold on March 11th when the Riverkings hosts the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

SOUTHAVEN, Miss – The Mississippi RiverKings announce the RiverKings Care Night for nonprofit organizations in a game against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

This promotional night allows the opportunity for any organization classified as a 501(c)3 to fundraise while enjoying a night of hockey with the RiverKings. For every $15 ticket sold, the purchasing organization raises $5 towards their cause. Also, the first 10 groups with 75 plus tickets sold will be allowed to have their very own table at the game.

RiverKings Care Night also includes special recognition for organizations who particpate on the KingTron at the Landers Center and other potential prizes. For inquiries and details, contact Community Devlopment and Group Sales Coordintor Zach Robinson at zachary@riverkings.com or 662-253-0151.

The Mississippi RiverKings travel to Macon, Georiga next weekend to take on the Mayhem for a two-game series. The RiverKings return to Landers Center on Saturday, March 11 to take on Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. For tickets and details, visit RiverKings.com or call 662-342-1755.

From Mississippi Riverkings