Sports Briefs

• Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club —

Baseball, Softball, and Soccer sign-ups are currently underway for ages 4 and up. Go by the club, located at 990 N. Missouri St. in West Memphis to sign up, or call (870) 7351658 for more information.

Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

• Richland Fun Run —

Richland Elementary will be hosting their first 5K/Fun Run this Saturday, March 4, which is taking the place of the annual Chili Supper due to construction. Registration starts at 8 a.m., 5K at 9, and the Fun Run will begin at 10 a.m.

• Miles And Love (M.A.L.) 5K — Benefit and fundraiser for Mallory Plunkett, Saturday, March 11. Registration and Package Pickup will be from 7 to 7:45 a.m. The M.A.L. 5K Run & Walk will start promptly at 8 a.m. Trophies will be awarded to 1st places and medals will be awarded to 2nd and 3rd places in each division. Age divisions are: Women: 12 & under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & over. Men: 12 & under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 & over. The Run & Walk will begin and end at the Crittenden County Courthouse in Marion. The course will be marked and supervised by volunteers and Marion Police Department. Each participant will receive a T-shirt if registered by Feb. 28. Entry Fee is $25.

• Delta Gymnastics class-es —