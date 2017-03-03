Blue Devil baseball gears up for season

Gary Cordell takes a swing at being the West Memphis baseball coach this season with an exciting philosophy, a core group of seniors and a lot of lefties

WM School District Gary Cordell has the lengthiest resume of any baseball coach in West Memphis, and he's anxious to take on his first year as the boss of the Blue Devil baseball program.

In 43 years Cordell has coached local teams on several levels, and 2017 will be his first as the Blue Devil coach. He says he still has fire in the belly.

'Every day I wake up and think about something I can do to make us a better team,' he said.

The Blue Devils will make their debut under Cordell on Tuesday with a 6A/5A-3 Conference doubleheader at Valley View.

Game 1 gets under way at 4:30 p.m.

Cordell's philosophy includes an offense geared around playing small ball, hit-and-run and speed.

'We like to do a lot of different things on offense all designed to make the defense handle the ball,' he said.

In fact, he said the team speed has emerged as one of the Blue Devils' strengths for this season.

One notable quirk, however, is Cordell has 13 lefthanded throwers on his roster, which has to be some kind of record. All but one of the southpaws will be designated as a pitcher.

'We have to be careful about all these lefties,' Cordell joked. 'We have to make sure we have enough righties to play in the infield.'

The Blue Devils will be led by six seniors in Hayden Spears, Nick Allsbrook, Morgan Williams, John David Kemp, Jackson Beech and Austin Sudbury.

The Blue Devils will also welcome another key to their season soon when outfielder-infielder Curtis Washington returns from basketball. Washington was the team's only allconference pick last season.

For the opener at Valley View, Cordell said he'll roll out an opening-day lineup consisting of Junior Taylor Roeder at catcher, Spears at third base, Allsbrook at shortstop, sophomore Mason Kearney at second base and Beech at first base.

In the outfield, Sudbury will be in left field, Trey Brossett will man center and sophomore Denver Burton, who is a candidate to hit lead-off, will play right.

The pitching staff may be headed by promising ninth-grade lefty Price Watson, whom Cordell says may get the ball on opening day. Other starting pitchers will include Spears, Allsbrook, Beech, lefty Williams and Kearney.

'The kids have been working hard,' Cordell said. 'We have our football players come in and do their weight workouts and then we practice about 2and-a-half hours. Many of them want to do some extra work after that.'

By Billy Woods