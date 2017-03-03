MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

AMES (Maardh 21 to April If) For Saturday, March 4,2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You will accomplish a lot today because it's easy for you to keep working at a steady, reliable pace. You will not go in spurts; you will be strong.

If you're looking for something, your ability to dig for answers is prodigious today. You will not stop until you find what you're looking for.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Your energy in a group situation will hold everything together. You will be the glue because you are unstoppable. Others might pace themselves with you.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today you want to lend your energy to something that is worthwhile. In other words, you might ask yourself, 'How useful is this?'

LEO (July Aug. 22) It's a great day to study or write a paper, and also a strong day for those in medicine and the law. You will keep on working until you finish the job.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a good day to discuss shared property, inheritances and insurance issues. You have the patience and focus to consider every aspect and detail.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Discussions with close friends and partners will be productive today, because they want to get to the bottom of things. They don't want to linger on the surface of things where nothing really gets done.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will be productive at work today. You willingly do whatever is expected of you, and you'll give it your best shot without complaints.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a strong day for those involved in sports, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. You have a steady, driving energy that will keep you working.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) This is a good day to tackle home renovations and make improvements where you live. You also might see new ways to use something.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your communication with others will be direct and forceful today. This is why it's a strong day to sell, market, write, teach, act or talk to anyone.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today you are willing to work hard to earn money, because to you, it simply is the shortest distance between two points. You're willing to do whatever is necessary to get the job done.

BORN TODAY: You have an analytical, intelligent mind. You are an independent thinker who is not afraid to express your opinions. This year, something you've been involved with for about nine years will end to make room for something new. Although this is a year of service to others, it also is a great year to travel. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

