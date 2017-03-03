Patriots win tourney opener in double OT thriller

Marion senior Shaun Doss played a huge role for the Patriots late as the Marion guys fought off Sheridan in double overtime to win their opening round matchup of the 6A state tournament

Special to The Times PEARCY — With the clock winding down on his team's season, and his career, Marion senior Shaun Doss made arguably the two most decisive plays against Sheridan in the opening round of the Class 6A state tournament in Wolf Arena at Lake Hamilton High School.

On defense, Doss blocked a layup that would have given the Yellowjackets a lead with less than a minute remaining in the second overtime period.

On offense, the rangy 6-4 swingman rose up and drilled what proved to be the game-winning jumper, 15 feet from the hoop in front of the Marion bench, making the final points in a 51-49 Patriot double overtime win.

Marion (14-14 overall) advances to play No. 1 seed El Dorado Thursday night.

'Man, those were some big plays for us, and a good win against a team that played well,' Marion head coach Irving Clay said. 'Anytime you can win a game on the state tournament level, it's a good thing.'

It was Marion's first win in the playoffs since 2013 and Doss led all scorers with 28 points.

The first overtime period yielded but three possessions, two for Marion and one for Sheridan. Marion won the tip and Doss connected on a pair of free throws with 1:25 left in the quarter for a 47-45 lead.

Those free throws came after the Pats possessed the ball for the first 2:35 of the stanza.

Sheridan missed its chance to tie the game when junior guard Tyler Cleveland missed a short jumper in the lane, but Cleveland rebounded his own miss and tied the game with 14.9 seconds remaining.

Marion guard Keyshawn Woods missed a short jumper, which was rebounded by senior Collin Chambers, who missed a floater as time expired, sending the game to the second overtime period.

Once there, Doss scored on a layup with 1:38 left in regulation for a 49-47 advantage, which was almost immediately answered by Sheridan's Tyler Cacciatori, who scored in the paint to knot the score once again with 1:04 left.

Marion held for the last shot, weaving in and out until the ball wound up with Doss. The senior dribbled hard as he drove to the hoop before pulling up and knocking down a midrange jumper that caused his team's bench to erupt.

Sheridan called for time with 1.8 seconds remaining, and the Yellowjackets ran a set play that saw them inbound the ball to a teammate out of bounds to set up a pass across the timeline, but the clock started prematurely, prior to a Sheridan player touching the ball inbounds. The officials awarded Sheridan another possession, but the Yellowjackets' inbounds pass sailed out of bounds, giving possession to Marion. Doss got the inbounds pass and dribbled the clock out.

Marion had lost four consecutive state tournament games, including firstround contests each of the past three seasons. Prior to that, Marion had won at least one state tournament game every year since Clay had become head coach at the school in time for the 2004-2005 season.

'It's a true testament to our guys that we can come up here in some unfamiliar surroundings and get a win,' Clay said.

Early on, it didn't appear as though Marion would need any late heroics to advance. The Pats led 10-2 midway through the first quarter, but some sharp Sheridan shooting got the 'Jackets within 12-7 after the first eight minutes.

Sheridan canned 6 of 13 shots in the second quarter, while also forcing four Marion turnovers to claim a slim 21-20 advantage at halftime.

Marion hit Sheridan with a 9-0 run early in the third quarter, highlighted by seven points from Doss and a pair of midrange jumpers from senior center Kamari Marrs to lead 3534 entering the fourth quarter.

The Pats led 45-44 late in the fourth when Cleveland split a pair of free throws to tie the game at 45-all, which would double as the score at the end of regulation.

Marrs added 8 points and 4 rebounds, Martinez Harper chipped in 7 and Woods scored 6.

Cleveland paced Sheridan with 18 points, Aron Theiss chipped in 12 and Devun Jones hit for 6.

For continuing coverage and analysis of the 6A state tournament, see Monday’s issue of The Evening Times.

By Chuck Livingston