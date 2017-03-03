Principles to live by found in God’s Word

By Clayton Adams “Principle,” according to one dictionary is “a fundamental truth or proposition that serves as the foundation for a system of belief or behavior or for a chain of reasoning.”

The Holy Bible has many principles by which we can live great and productive lives. The principles in the Bible, created by God are for the benefit of all humanity. One example of these many principles, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and do not lean on your own understanding. (Proverbs 3:5) The principle is “Trust in the Lord…” It seems simple enough but isn't so easy as I have found. I want to trust in the Lord and I have learned that trusting in the Lord is easy until life gets difficult.

When life gets hard my trust in the Lord decreases and gives way to distrust and suspicion of His motives and intentions.

Life is difficult for everyone as we all deal with: taxes, work, life, death, marriage, divorce, our individual motives and will, wealth, poverty, sickness, health, purity and filth. Life is made of such issues and is very difficult and confusing.

“Do not lean on your own understanding” is another principle. Education is heralded as the healing balm for all of humanity – the cure all for any of mankind's ills. But education is not the cure all.

Education has supposedly given us greater reasoning and thinking abilities. For instance, because of education bridges are built across vast bodies of water but we can't build a bridge from one culture to another, neither can we bridge the generation gap, racial gap, socio-economic gap, the social security gap, the gap between the haves and have-nots and all the other gaps we live with.

We lean too much on our own understanding and our love for each other wanes.

Choose whatever measurement to use as a threshold for measuring love and civility for our nation I am confident that the results will surely show that our nation is very sick – physically, morally, ethically and spiritually.

Why? I believe it is because we have violated the principles God laid down long ago for our benefit. Too, we look at principles and boundaries as obstacles and think “those boundaries” are for others not me.

Violating God's principles ushers in (If I may use a science analogy) Newton's third law, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

Newton discovered this law in the 1600's but God created this law way before that.

If we continue to ignore God's principles or believe these do not apply to our lives, the equal and opposite reaction is soon to be delivered and the consequences are not good.

Whose principles are you living by; yours or God's?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e-mail him at cpalaa@yahoo.com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

