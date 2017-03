St. Michael’s School News

Andre' Valdes' won the St. Michael's School Spelling Bee, and will represent Crittenden County in the 2017 Arkansas State Spelling Bee, which will be held on Saturday, March 4, at Central Baptist College in Conway.

Annual Auction

St. Michael's School will host it's Annual Auction on Saturday, April 1, at the Meadowbrook Country Club in West Memphis. Please contact the school office at (870) 735-1730 about sponsorships or tickets.

