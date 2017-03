The Public Record

Marriage Licenses

Feb. 22 Joseph E. St. John, 33, and Ashley G. Langendorfer, 32, both of Cordova, Tennessee Feb. 23 Dale S. Rains, 47, and Kimberly D. Morgan, 47, both of Marion Stephen C. Staubin, 45, and Kendra D. Hendrick, 39, both of Coldwater, Mississippi Jamie L. Nelson, 40, and Stacey D. Bright, 33, both of Memphis Jonathan B. Baker, 38, and Amber L. Hale, 36, both of Water Valley, Mississippi Dylan K. Summers, 18, and Allyson K. Hoover, 17, both of Marion Jayson R. Brisendiva, 26, and Anastasia Trotsko, 23, both of Memphis Roberto Gruzman, 29, and Celina Vargas, 29, both of Memphis Martin Arellano, 34, and Amanda H. Mazariegos, 26, both of West Memphis Feb. 24 Jorge Gutierrez, 24, and Laura Aboyte, 30, both of Walls, Mississippi Jose Valdez, 30, and Martha L. Rostro, 30, both of Memphis Irvin R. Macario, 30, and Alba K. Tercero, 31, both of Memphis Freddy A. Sempsum, 19, and Sylvia P. Alvarez, 19, both of Cordova, Tennessee Adan M. Carrillo, 20, and Jessica Pascval, 21, both of Memphis Ernest D. Broome, 41, and Latisha M. Davis, 43, both of Atoka, Tennessee Ramon W. Barreno, 42, and Martha Morales, 50, both of Arlington, Tennessee Federico A. Garcia, 34, and Anali B. Espinoza, 20, both of Memphis Jonathan C. Conley, 23, and Martha L. Lopez, 38 of Memphis Thomas D. Kiefer, 27, and Julia G. Rainwater, 25, both of Clarksville, Tennessee Feb. 27 James D. Steele, 25, and Tiffany Selden, 23, both of Marion Cesar Martin, 42, and Jeannie M. Sader, 48, both of Lakeland, Tennessee Francisco Savinon, 40, Samatha F. Arevalo, 19, both of Memphis Hector Rodriquez, 27, and Gareia B. Lizbeth, 20, both of Memphis Rony E. Garcia, 35, and Diana C. Rios, 27, both of Tupelo, Mississippi Daniel E. Marcias, 19, and Belinda P. Hernandez, 21 both of Memphis Jorge A. Martinez, 27, and Maria E. Murillo, 25, both of Memphis Rober E. Forre, 21, and Angelimar Gomez, 26, both of Memphis Feb. 28 Cesar Juarez, 38, and Ivett Reyes, 35, both of Corinth, Mississippi Dustin J. Allman, 23, and Rebakah A. Walters, 21, both of Hughes Anthony Fields, 40, and Marquita P. Harris, 33, both of Earle Santos D. Calamaco, 30, and Andrea C. Villegas, 26, both of Memphis Mario M. Bass, 28, and Jasmine A. Stafford, 23, both of West Memphis Theodis L. Coleman, 46, and Marilyn Riddick, 45, both of West Memphis March 1 Calvin L. Heard, 48, and Jobonita Rice, 49, both of Earle Lisa Bridges, 51, and Jeana L. Paccasassi, 44, both of Marion Hector M. Chavira, 42, and Idaly Meraz, 37, both of Walls, Mississippi

Divorce Petitions

Feb. 24 Edward McGee vs. Dollie McGee Kalenseya Miller vs. Titus Miller Larry P. Rowland, Sr. vs. Linda K. Rowland Feb. 27 Malcolm Hester vs. Phantashia Hester

Marion Police Reports 02/13/17 – 02/20/17

02-13-17 – 7:57am – 254 Rivertrace – Criminal Mischief 02-13-17 – 7:45am – 801 Carter Bullying 02-13-17 – 9:15am – Pine Suspended Driver License / No Seatbelt in Use 02-13-17 – 10:47am – 151 Brandon Cove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-13-17 – 11:24am – 1196 L.H.Polk – Financial Identity Fraud 02-13-17 – 11:00am – 179 Cypress – Domestic Battery 02-13-17 – 1:29pm – 113 Lori Theft of Services 02-13-17 – 4:22pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card 02-13-17 – 2:30pm – 364 Shiloh Theft of Property 02-14-17 – 4:00pm – 116 Morningside – Financial Identity Fraud / Theft of Wireless Services 02-15-17 – 10:43am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 02-15-17 – 11:30am – 10 Patriot Drive – General Information 02-15-17 – 3:20pm – 121 Carriage – Financial Identity Fraud 02-15-17 – 3:15pm – 936 Highway 64 – General Information 02-15-17 – 9:00am – 100 Court Request for Arrest 02-16-17 – 6:50am – 104 Debbie Cove – Persons in Disagreement 02-16-17 – 7:00am – 236 Delta Found Property 02-16-17 – 9:52am – 1 Patriot Drive – Disorderly Conduct 02-16-17 – 9:30am – Highway 77 – Theft of Property 02-16-17 – 2:00pm – 328 Delta Violation of a Protection Order / Harassment 02-16-17 – 3:00pm – 710 Twin Oaks – Persons in Disagreement 02-16-17 – 4:28pm – 113 Lori General Information 02-16-17 – 3:00pm – 188 Medel Marconi – Terroristic Threatening 02-16-17 – 4:00pm – 14 Military Road – Harassment 02-16-17 – 9:52am – 1 Patriot Drive – Public Sexual Indecency 02-17-17- 6:00pm – 436 S. Beechwood Cove – Breaking and Entering / Theft of Property 02-16-17 – 1:15pm – 2 Patriot Drive – Possession of a Controlled Substance 02-17-17 – 10:46am – 14 Military Road – Harassment 02-18-17 – 6:02am – 1001 L.H.Polk – Theft of Property 02-18-17 – 6:45pm – 125 Cottonwood Cove – Harassment 02-19-17 – 5:00am – 101 Allen Cove – Attempted Suicide 02-19-17 – 11:33am – New Life Ministries – Harassing Communications 02-19-17 – 4:47pm – 227 Blair General Information 02-19-17 – 8:34pm – 115 Evening Wind – Criminal Mischief / Criminal Trespassing 02-19-17 – 9:30pm – 78 N. Cherry – Runaway 02-20-17 – 3:55am – 310 Angelos Grove – Found Property

West Memphis Police Reports 02/13/17 – 02/20/17

2/13/17 1:13 AM 100 Court St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/13/17 1:53 AM 27th / East Broadway Avenue REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/13/17 3:03 AM 100 Court ST HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC INSULTS, TAUNTS, OR CHALLENGES ANOTHER TO PROVOKE A 2/13/17 7:34 AM 205 S Redding ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 2/13/17 11:10 AM 2201 Horizan RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/13/17 9:03 AM 4015 E Broadway AVE FAILURE TO REGISTER – FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH REPORTING REQUIREMENTS 2/13/17 9:07 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/13/17 12:10 PM Redding/ Rhodes NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 2/13/17 12:14 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/13/17 3:18 PM 319 S 20Th St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/13/17 3:20 PM East Broadway Avenue/ South 15th Street THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/13/17 4:02 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/13/17 4:11 PM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/13/17 4:19 PM 1323 S Avalon ST FAILURE TO COMPLY TO COURT ORDER – ARREST MADE 2/13/17 4:39 PM 19th / Polk LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 2/13/17 7:39 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 2/13/17 10:02 PM 906 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/14/17 9:47 AM N. Avalon/ W. Service Road. GENERAL INFORMATION 2/14/17 10:53 AM 400 N Redding GENERAL INFORMATION 2/14/17 12:37 PM 716 E Broadway AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 2/14/17 1:35 PM Ingram blvd CRIMINAL MISCHIEF-1ST DEGREE 2/14/17 2:52 PM 1901 E Broadway AVE 120 POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 2/14/17 2:59 PM 1100 N 7Th St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 2/14/17 3:41 PM 331 W Barton ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/14/17 3:45 PM 220 S 14Th St. FLEEING 2/14/17 6:03 PM 500 Ross AVE BREAKING OR ENTERING / BUILDING OR STRUCTURE 2/14/17 6:18 PM 505 N 10Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/14/17 10:32 PM 105 Dover RD ROBBERY – AGGRAVATED 2/15/17 1:09 AM 2209 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/15/17 3:36 AM South 8th Street/ South Loop FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/15/17 8:56 AM 1550 Ingram THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/15/17 10:17 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/15/17 1:32 PM 703 S Redding St. NO LIABILITY INSURANCE 2/15/17 3:21 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/15/17 3:41 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 2/15/17 6:26 PM 350 Afco RD REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/15/17 8:38 PM 1521 N Missouri ST ROBBERY AGGRAVATED 2/15/17 8:52 PM 700 N Service Rd. ROBBERY – AGGRAVATED 2/15/17 10:06 PM Autumn Avenue / South Walker Street POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/15/17 10:10 PM 410 S Avalon ST DRUNKEN, INSANE, AND DISORDERLY PERSONS 2/15/17 11:31 PM 304 WJackson AVE 3 BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES PERSONS OVER 60 YOA AND 12 YOA AND YOUNGER 2/16/17 1:39 AM East Broadway Avenue / North Missouri Street LOITERING 2/16/17 2:09 AM 1230 N Missouri ST GENERAL INFORMATION 2/16/17 10:09 AM 901 Martin Luther King Jr Dr. POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/16/17 10:35 AM 510 Cox ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 2/16/17 10:41 AM 700 Block of Clement FOUND PROPERTY 2/16/17 11:24 AM 901 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/16/17 11:33 AM 901 Martin Luther King Jr DR POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/16/17 12:03 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD ATHEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 2/16/17 2:00 PM 350 Afco Rd. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 2/17/17 1:00 PM Unknown THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/ DEBIT CARDS 2/16/17 5:43 PM 1615 Goodwin AVE CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 2/16/17 6:08 PM 1615 Goodwin RD ABUSE OF ADULTS / NEGLECT CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY, SUBSTANTIAL RISK OF DEATH 2/16/17 6:12 PM 723 Holiday Dr. DISORDERLY CONDUCT / OBSTRUCTS VEHICULAR OR PEDESTRIAN TRAFFIC 2/16/17 8:29 PM 210 W Service RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY

2/17/17 12:16 AM 700 S Avalon ST 40 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 2/17/17 8:42 AM Ingram/ Barton NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 2/17/17 10:19 AM Vanderbilt Avenue / Cornell Avenue SPEEDING SCHOOL ZONES 2/17/17 10:19 AM South Loop Drive / Port Road SPEEDING 2/17/17 2:51 PM S. Walker/ S. L Henry TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 2/17/17 3:13 PM 2921 S,L, Henry POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/17/17 3:56 PM 798 W Service Rd. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 2/17/17 4:03 PM 2400 Thompson AVE NO SEAT BELT 2/17/17 4:54 PM West Barton / Pearce POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 2/17/17 5:13 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 2/17/17 5:29 PM Autumn/25th FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 2/17/17 5:32 PM 2416 E Barton AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 2/17/17 9:44 PM 1403 N Missouri ST 1 ROBBERY AGGRAVATED 2/17/17 10:40 PM 3204 Church ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/17/17 11:23 PM 708 S 7Th ST BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / RECKLESSLY CAUSES INJURY 2/18/17 1:41 AM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 2/18/17 2:09 AM 300 Woods St. POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 2/18/17 2:49 AM 610 Rainer 10 GENERAL INFORMATION 2/18/17 3:12 AM 604 Denton ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/18/17 2:33 PM 2007 E Service RD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 2/18/17 8:12 PM 125 W Broadway Ave. POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 2/18/17 8:16 PM 1103 N Missouri ST THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 2/18/17 10:43 PM 125 W Broadway AVE POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II NOT METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER 2/19/17 3:52 AM South Avalon Street/ Rainer Road POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 2/19/17 3:30 PM Between 10th Street and 11th Street in the 200 block GENERAL INFORMATION 2/19/17 5:56 PM 731 Belmont DR BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/19/17 6:13 PM 207 N Ok ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/19/17 6:38 PM 104 W Harrison Ave. GENERAL INFORMATION 2/19/17 6:52 PM 1006 Ferguson DR GENERAL INFORMATION 2/19/17 7:46 PM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS FROM VEHICLE 2/19/17 8:22 PM 1600 N 6Th ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 2/20/17 9:24 AM 1101 1/2 Ingram THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 2/20/17 9:25 AM 205 S Redding ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSELY TAMPERS 2/20/17 9:42 AM 101 Georgetown DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $5,000 BUT < $2500 2/20/17 1:08 PM 902 N Redding St. 902 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 2/20/17 11:14 AM 989 Lackey RD PAROLE/PROBATION COMPLIANCE SEARCH 2/20/17 11:28 AM 619 S 15Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 2/20/17 11:39 AM 3990 E Service RD 154 VIOLATION OF NO CONTACT ORDER 2/20/17 12:43 PM 2501 S Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 2/20/17 2:23 PM 2100 E Barton AVE FOUND PROPERTY 2/20/17 2:24 PM 2906 Beatty St. BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/20/17 2:41 PM 501 W Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 2/20/17 2:58 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 2/20/17 3:10 PM 303 N Rhodes ST 15 THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 2/20/17 3:57 PM Birch/Pecan LOITERING 2/20/17 5:02 PM 518 N 14Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 2/20/17 5:19 PM 221 Pirani Hdqts RD THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – ALL OTHERS 2/20/17 5:24 PM 100 Court SQ FAILURE TO APPEAR 2/20/17 8:00 PM 835 S Woods ST BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY WITH A WEAPON 2/20/17 10:53 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY