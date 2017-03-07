Greyhounds win Regional Title

ASU Mid- South defeated North Arkansas College this past weekend to win the NJCAA Region 2 Championship

Taking a 13-point halftime lead, the Greyhounds stayed in control throughout the second half for a 101-84 victory to win the 2016-17 NJCAA Region 2 Championship Saturday at The Dog House.

The win completes a perfect 3-0 season sweep of the North Arkansas College Pioneers and gives the Greyhounds their first 20-win season in the brief history of the program.

While the game began with both teams trading baskets, the Greyhounds eventually took a lead they would never relinquish about eight minutes into the game. Limiting one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation, ASU Mid-South held the visitors to 32 points to lead 45-32 at the half.

Then in the second half the Greyhounds kept running, led by Dee Montgomery scoring 25 of his game-high 37 points and Terrandus Smith notching 14 of his 20 points in the second half.

Ladarius Mason put in 10 points, K.J. Patrick finished with nine points, and Jerrick Cole and Terrikous Smith scored seven points each.

The Pioneers, who average nearly 95 points and 10 three-pointers per game, were held to only two triples the entire game. The Greyhounds also helped themselves at the free throw line, hitting for 76% (29-of-38) while the Pioneers shot a respectable 69% (22-of-32).

The Greyhounds (20-9) now advance to the NJCAA District XIII Championship Game to be held at The Dog House on Saturday, March 11, at 2 p.m., against St. Louis Community College, the winner of Region 16. The winner of that game will advance to the NJCAA National Tournament held March 21-25 in Danville,

From ASU Mid-South