Lady Patriots headed to State Championship game

After two victories in the Girls 6A State Tournament, the Marion Lady Patirots prepare for their first State Championship game in school history

Special to The Times PEARCY — As the final moments of Marion's 5037 Class 6A semifinal victory over Lake Hamilton ticked off, it would have been easy to think that the Lady Pats were the home team.

After all, Marion (24-8 overall) was wearing their white home uniforms, and a familiar chant of 'Marion Patriots' followed by a chorus of claps had drowned out the cheers of the partisan Lake Hamilton faithful.

Playing in the first state semifinal in school history, Marion hit the hosts from Lake Hamilton with an early 9-2 run in the first quarter, led 20-13 at halftime and was never seriously threatened in the second half. Marion advances to its first state final, where they'll play Sheridan, the No. 1 seed from the 6ASouth, on Friday night at 8:45 p.m. at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs.

'I couldn't be more proud of this senior group because of the hard work that they've put in,' said fifth-year Marion head coach Shunda Johnson.

'They really love playing basketball with each other.

They've bought into the system. I'm excited for them more than anything.'

One of those seniors, lefty point guard Marie Hunter, rebounded from an off game against Russellville in the quarterfinals to hit for a game-high 22 points, six assists and eight rebounds against Lake Hamilton. Included in those totals were seven of Marion's first nine points to help her team jump out to that big opening lead.

'I knew I didn't play my best yesterday (against Russellville),' Hunter said. 'My coaches talked to me, my mom talked to me and I knew that I had to give everything that I had to my team and I'm just so thankful that it worked out.'

Marion also limited the sharp-shooting Lady Wolves to a 5 of 23 effort from three-point range just one night after Lake Hamilton made 7of 17 shots from distance in a quarterfinal win over Mountain Home.

'We did a much better job tonight of locating their shooters and talking to each other and jumping towards the ball,' Johnson explained. 'We told them that if we run them off their shot, we should be able to bring a helper over to contest the shot, and we did an excellent job executing that.'

Marion forced more turnovers (three) than field goals (two) in the first quarter en route to building a 9-5 lead after eight minutes.

The Lady Pats pushed that lead to nine points late in the second quarter when senior forward Jakyya Clay scored on a layup while drawing a foul and making the free throw.

Marion's co-captain blessed the hoop and the harm by bellowing 'And one!' to her teammates.

Hunter gave Marion its first double-digit lead of the night when she collected a rebound and went coast to coast with a layup for a 30-20 lead in the third quarter. The Lady Pats would enjoy a 32-22 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

Lake Hamilton scored on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter to get within five points, and to reignite its fanbase.

Not helping matters was some shaky free throw shooting by Marion. The Lady Pats made just 10 of 22 from the charity stripe in the final frame, leaving the door slightly ajar for Lake Hamilton to make a run.

However, Marion dominated on the glass in that quarter, winning 10-6 in that category, while also forcing five turnovers.

Lady Patriot sophomore post Mikayla McAdory made her presence felt by pulling down five boards four offensive – and hitting 6 of her 10 points in the fourth quarter alone.

McAdory would finish with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Patriots now get ready to face Sheridan in the Girls 6A State Championship game.

Marion has won 15 of its last 16 games, including two wins over defending Class 6A state champion Jonesboro, state quarterfinalist West Memphis and two state tournament wins. Sheridan is 23-6 overall and has won seven consecutive games. Tip off for the state championship is slated for 8:45 p.m. in Hot Springs.

By Chuck Livingston