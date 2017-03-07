Marion ladies weather nail- biter against Russellville

Special to the Times Midway through the third quarter, with Russellville on a 6-0 run, it appeared as though Marion was going to be history, rather than make it.

Instead, the Lady Pats tightened the screws on defense, and got some timely buckets down the stretch to win for the 14th time in 15 games, this one a 51-50 quarterfinal victory that sent Marion (23-8 overall) to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

'That's just an honor,' said Marion senior co-captain Jakyya Clay of her team's history-making win. Clay finished with 16 points and eight rebounds.

Fifth-year Marion head coach Shunda Johnson echoed her forward's sentiments.

'I'm with Clay — this is an honor,' the coach said.

'I couldn't be more proud of our young ladies for sticking in there and getting it done. The Lady Cyclones led 37-34 at halftime, but Marion had tied the game early in the third quarter when Russellville hit the Lady Pats with that 6-0 spurt, aided by four Marion turnovers, leading to easy transition buckets.

The 42-36 lead was the largest advantage of the game for either team.

That's when fifth-year Marion head coach Shunda Johnson called for time.

'I stressed to them to play together. Whatever we did tonight, it needed to be together,' Johnson explained. 'Offense, defense, whatever. We're going to play together and have one heartbeat.'

From that point on, Marion allowed four total field goals, while outscoring Russellville 15-8 for the win, and the score was tied at 42 after three quarters.

In the fourth frame, Marion turned Russellville over seven times and two free throws from Clay, and one of two from Morgan Christian (seven points, five rebounds) with less than a minute on the clock gave the Lady Pats a 51-48 lead. A Russellville layup beat the horn and clinched the final score for Marion.

Early on, it seemed as though the first team to 100 points would win.

Russellville made six of seven free throws in a frantic first quarter, while Marion made nine of its 13 field goal attempts as the Lady Cyclones led 22-19 after eight minutes.

The second stanza produced more of the same as the teams combined to make 12 of 21 field goals and 10 turnovers in all to allow Russellville to hit the lockers with a 37-34 lead.

Marion had tied the score in the third when Russellville scored six points for the first big swing of the day.

Despite the run, Clay and Johnson remained confident in their team.

'We still believed, we always believed,' Clay explained. 'We've been able to come back a lot this year, and from farther behind than that. We knew we were in it and we knew we could get it done.'

'Our young ladies are so hungry. They're so relentless. They've shown a lot of resiliency this year,' Johnson says. 'They believed they could do it.

The coaching staff believed in them and our fans believed too.'

That belief carried over into a fourth quarter that featured three ties and four lead changes in all, with Marion taking the final advantage on Clay's free throws late in the game.

Following those charities, Russellville misfired on a jumper and Christian got the rebound before quickly being fouled.

She made the first shot for a 51-48 lead, but when the second shot missed, Russellville had an opportunity to tie the game with less than eight seconds remaining.

The Lady Cyclones pushed the ball up the floor with no timeouts and scored on a layup with 1.9 seconds remaining, a play that left them trailing by a point and with no way to stop the clock.

The victory avenged a 2016 47-46 quarterfinal loss to the Lady Cyclones in Russellville. Russellville would finish as the state runner-up to Jonesboro that season.

Clay paced the Lady Pats with 16 points, while senior guards Tyquesha Selvy and Marie Hunter added eight apiece.

Russellville got a gamehigh 19 points from Emily Posey, 17 from Abbie Looper and five apeice from Tamera Rhode and Bailey Wilbers.

Hunter had a game-high six assists.

By Chuck Livingstion