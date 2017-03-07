News Briefs

The Evening Times prints briefs about events for organizations, schools and governmental agencies. News briefs are accepted at the Times office, by fax at 735- 1020 or by e- mail news@ theeveningtimes. com. Always include contact information.

•

– Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, March 10 and on Monday, March 13 at the Crittenden County Court House, 100 Court St., Marion. On Election Day, Tuesday, March 14 the polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations: Earle City Hall, 1004 end St., Earle and St. Luke Church, 520 Arkansas St., Earle. Candidates include: James C. Perry, Jr., W. H. Johnson, Jr., Frederick Pitchford, Judy Linely Wiley, Otis Davis, Sherman Smith Sr., and Jesse Booker.

• Notice of Special Election – For issuing bonds for the City of Marion. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on through Friday,

March 10 and on Monday, March 13 at the Crittenden County Court House, 100 Court St., Marion. On Election Day, Tuesday, March 14 the polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:3-0 p.m. at the following locations: Marion County Office Building, 116 Center St., Marion, Marion Immanuel Church, 1714 Hwy. 77, Marion and Marion Church of God, 1747 Hwy. 64, Marion.

• Spring Book Sale – West Memphis Public Library 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Thursday, March 9 and from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, March 10. A huge selection of items for this particular sale, paperbacks (romance, suspense and other fiction), hardcover fiction and non-fiction, auto books and cookbooks. Some books have been donated and may be recent best sellers, while others have been removed from the collection to make room for new items. In conjunction with the book sale, the library will also have a small “white elephant” sale. The West Memphis Public Library is located at 213 N. Avalon and the phone number is 870-732-7590.

• Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries Utility Assistance

– For residents of Crittenden County, Mt. Beulah has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security under the emergency food and shelter national board program. For questions and requirements call Mount Beulah Outreach Ministries at 870-559-8083. The deadline for applications to be received is March 7, 2017.

• Workforce Development Board of Eastern Arkansas Meeting – Board Meeting Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. in the Workforce Center in Forrest City. CEO Meeting Friday, March 10 at 8:30 a.m. in the Workforce Center in Forrest City. For more information contact Lori Malone at 870-733-0601, ext. 125.

• Commodity Distribution – Wednesday, March 8 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon or until food supplies are gone. The distribution will take place at the VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. For questions concerning eligibility contact Keith Livesay at the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas by calling 870-9323663.

• Crittenden County Retired Teachers Meeting – Thursday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at the Marion School Administration Office, 200 Manor, Marion. Program: ARTA board member Lloyd Black. Business meeting and collection for Apples for Teachers. For more information call Shirley Higgins at 870-732-5089.

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, March 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould.

• Crittenden County Election Commission Meeting – Thursday, March 9 at 5 p.m. at the Election Commission Office, 110 Center St., Marion. The purpose of the meeting is to finalize the plans for the Special Elections to be held on Tuesday, March 14.

• Marion/West Memphis VFW Post 5225 Free Meal and Recruitment – Tuesday, March 14 at 6 p.m. at 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Post 5225 needs the help of all Veterans to work together in ensuring all the Veteran needs are being met and also for the Post to be aware of the needs of our fellow Veterans whom reside here in the community. We cannot help and/or support you when we are unaware of the needs of our fellow veterans/ soldiers.

• 8th Street Mission for Jesus Christ Annual Banquet Fundraiser – Tuesday, March 14 at Eugene Woods Civic Center. Keynote speaker Russell Gwatney of Gwatney Chevrolet. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50 per person or $400 for a table of 8. Tickets available at the Mission or by calling Pastor Larry Brown at 735-6010.

• AARP Driver’s Safety Course – Tuesday, March 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at the West Memphis Public Library, 213 N. Avalon St., West Memphis. The course is open to everyone. There is no test. With completion of the course, those who participate can file with their auto insurance company for a 3 year discount. The cost of the course for AARP members is $15. For non-members the cost is $20. For more information contact Garry or Gayle Hahne at 870-339-2180 or e-mail at garry.hahne@gmail.com.

• West Memphis Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours at DeltaARTS –

March 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. for Chamber of Commerce members at the Glenn P. Schoettle Arts Education Center, 201 S. Rhodes, West Memphis.

• Avondale Kindergarten Early Registration – For 2017-18 school year will begin on Thursday, March 16 at 1402 Crestmere, West Memphis during the Parent-Teacher Conferences 4 to 7:30 p.m. Registration will continue through May during regular school hours. For questions call 870-735-4588 or the Marion School website at msd3.org. Children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2017.

• Steudlein Learning Center’s Annual Fundraiser Fish Fry – Friday, March 17 from 5 to 7 p.m. Drive Thru/ Pick Up Only. $12 per plate. Tickets must be presented when you pick up your plate. Come by the office to purchase your tickets at 207 Balfour, West Memphis. Proceeds benefit Steudlein Students.

• Girls Empowerment Symposium – Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Interceding Christian Center, 414 Thompson Ave., West Memphis. ‘I am my Little Sister’s Keeper’ focusing on girls ages 10-19 years of age. Hosted by Crittenden County Health Department in partnership with Interceding Christian Center.

• Music at Trinity in The Fields – Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m., 100 Military Road, Marion, Christian Brothers High School Saxophone Quartet sponsored by DeltaARTS, Marion Chamber of Commerce, Marion Advertising and Promotion and The Evening Times.

• Good Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Mobile Food Giveaway – Friday, March 24 at St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

• East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging Meeting – Tuesday, March 28, 10 a.m. at the Crittenden County Senior Center, 103 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Area caregivers are encouraged to attend and are welcome to bring friends or family members. There is no fee to attend. For more information call Janis Waddy at 870-494-3300.

• Marion Countryside Ride – Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m. Open to all ages and skill levels with a 4 mile, 14 mile and a 45 mile route that will go to the Harahan Bridge Big River Crossing. $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Ride starts and finishes at the courthouse square. Registration available online at www.marionarchamber.org or 870-739-6041 or at the Chamber office at 13 Military Rd. Contact Tracy Brick for more information tracy.brick@marionarkansas.o rg

• St. Michael’s Catholic School Annual Auction – Saturday, April 1 at the Meadowbrook Country Club. Contact the school office at 735-17390 about sponsorships or tickets.

• Kathy Sorrels Daniel: Earth, Wind and Fire Art Exhibit – An opening reception for the new body of work that celebrates the Delta region, April 7 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the ASU Mid-South Donald W. Reynolds Center, 2000 W. Broadway, West Memphis.

• DeltaARTS – “Hello, Shakespeare!” Public performance on Friday, April 21.

Early Voting for Mayor of the City of Earle