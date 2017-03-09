Bulldogs look to repeat as 2A State Basketball Champions

The Earle Bulldogs battle the Marked Tree Indians in Hot Springs tonight with the 2A State Basketball Title on the line

The Earle Bulldogs (22-5 overall) attempt to repeat as 2A State Basketball Champions tonight as the Bulldogs take the hardwood in Hot Springs against the Marked Tree Indians (22-10).

Earle faces Marked Tree for the third time this season. The two teams split their regular season series with the Bulldogs winning the first matchup in overtime 72-63 and the Indians besting Earle 65-48 in the second game. Earle Boys Basketball Head Coach Billy Murray plans to execute a different game plan in the third, and most important, contest between the teams.

“You don’t do the same thing,” Murray said. “You beat somebody once and they beat you once. The third time they’re going to have a different game plan. So, we don’t want to come back with the same thing because they’re prepared for the same thing. I know Coach Wilburn is going to have a game plan that is going to be different and I’m going to have one that’s going to be a little different too.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs earned their way to the championship game by beating the Jacksonville Lighthouse Wolves (28-7) with a 1-3-1 defense.

However, Earle is equipped to play man-toman or a 2-3 zone defense as well and it is still unclear which defense will be used most against the Indians tonight.

“Whichever is working at the time is what we’re going to play,” Murray said. “I have a series of defenses that I’m going to throw at them.”

Offensively, expect the Bulldogs to feed the ball inside to Gerry Bohannon as much as possible.

Bohannon, 6-4, 215 pounds, scored 24 points in the semifinal round against the Wolves, with 20 of those points coming in the paint. Murray expects the Earle big man to play a key role in the outcome of the game.

“If they can’t stop him, we win the ball game,” Murray said. “He’s a handful. I think going inside to Bohannon is going to be a mismatch and a difference in it.”

Whatever game philosophy Murray brings to the game, it should work. The Earle head coach has never lost a state championship game, winning four titles with the Bulldogs and another with Crawfordsville.

One of those titles with Earle came last season and the experience that a few of the Earle players gained in last season’s big game should benefit this season’s team.

“I’ve got three players, B.J. Murray, Dontrel Johnson and Gerry Bohannon, who played in the finals last year,” Murray said. “They’re use to the floor, lights and background. They’ve been there. Hopefully that will help me win a sixth title.”

If the Bulldogs win their second consecutive state title, Earle will need to control loose balls and play sound perimeter defense, according to Murray.

“They have three-point shooter,” Murray said.

“(Colby Malone and Trayvius Brown), they shoot the three. That’s going to give us some problems. (Markel Perry-Washington), that’s their garbage man. He does a good job of getting rebounds and loose balls.”

The Bulldogs currently enjoy a 14-game winning streak. Earle seeks its 15th straight win and second consecutive 2A State Basketball Championship tonight at Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs at 8:45 p.m.

By Collins Peeples