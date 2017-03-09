MOEOSCOFE HOROSCOPE

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a good day to take care of little details that will help you get better organized. Shop for those minor things you need. Pull your act together. Make a to-do list.

You feel playful today, which is why this is a good day to schmooze with others. Enjoy social outings, sporting events and fun activities with children.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might want to cocoon at home today, because it pleases you to be among familiar surroundings. A conversation with a female family member could be significant.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) During conversations with others today, you want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of life. You don't want to skate on the surface of things and pretend to talk about the weather.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) If shopping today, you will be more influenced by your emotions than your thinking process. Don't get carried away. Remember to differentiate between wants and needs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Because the Moon is in your sign today, you will be more emotional than usual. However, you also will be a bit luckier than all the other signs. This gives you a slight advantage!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today. Therefore, take advantage of any chance to enjoy solitude in beautiful surroundings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) A conversation with a female acquaintance could be important today. You might need to confide in someone, or someone might want to confide in you.

Personal details about your private life appear to become public today. It seems that bosses, parents and VIPs are talking about you. Don't react. Just be cool.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Because you need a change of scenery today, do something different. Go someplace you've never been before. Travel somewhere if you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Focus on details regarding shared property, taxes, inheritances and debt. Tie up whatever loose ends you can today.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires a little tolerance, patience and understanding.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are interested in many things, but have a strong sense of destiny. Once you embrace something, you take it to the extreme. During the next three years, you will experience a time of culmination, success and financial accumulation. That's why it is wise to settle your debts this year. This also is a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

