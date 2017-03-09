Marion Girls Soccer remains undefeated

The Marion Lady Patriots soccer team has won each of its three games this season, the third coming from a 4- 0 victory Tuesday night

The Marion Lady Patriots soccer team (3-0-0 overall, 1-0 6A/5A-3 Conference) remained undefeated Tuesday night with a 4-0 victory over the Jonesboro Westside Lady Warriors (02-1).

Freshman Autumn Waggener started off the scoring for Marion, finding the back of the net in the first half for her first career high school goal and the first goal of the match for the Lady Patriots.

Marion Lady Patriots Soccer Head Coach Tyler Shrum believes Waggener’s goal could give the freshman a huge boost for the remainder of the season.

“She’s a freshman this year and she doesn’t get too much playing time,” Shrum said. “But, every time she does get some playing time, she goes all out, every chance she gets.

It’s her first goal and should be a great confidence builder.”

Hailey Bass drained home the second goal of the match, giving Marion a 2-0 cushion in the 10th minute of the first half. Bass, who has 7 goals on the season and made the all-state team as a sophomore last season, brings a critical level of experience and leadership to the team, according to Shrum.

“She brings a level of confidence,” Shrum said.

“It’s unbelievable. She just knows what she’s doing at all times with the ball. She plays club ball in Memphis and she brings that experience and knowledge back over here.”

The Lady Patriots kept firing away in the second half, with several shots on goal being swallowed up by the Jonesboro Westside goalie before Brakia Johnson received a corner kick from Bass and netted the Marion team’s third goal of the contest in the 28th minute of the second half.

Shrum recently moved Johnson from defense to forward and the move has paid off as Johnson already has 3 goals on the young season.

“She’s just so athletic, we just can’t have her not playing offense,” Shrum said.

Cementing a Marion win, Bass scored again in the 21st minute of the second half to give the Marion ladies the 4-0 advantage.

The Lady Patriots have now equaled their win total from last season at 3 games.

Shrum, who’s in his first year as Lady Patriots soccer head coach, believes an increased level of accountability and work ethic has led to the rise of play from the team.

“The biggest thing that I incorporated into my team compared to seasons past is a level of accountability, all girls doing their job and when they don’t do their job they know that their other teammates are going to call them out on it. And, a level of hard work I don’t think they’ve seen before. I’ve got girls running sprits after every single practice when they’re already tired. I’ve got them running bleachers to start practice off. It’s one of those things where we know we’re not the most talented team out there but we’re going to make sure that we’re going to outwork them.”

The Marion Lady Patriots soccer team attempts to earn their fourth consecutive victory tonight against the Paragould Lady Rams (3-1-0, 0-1) at 5 p.m. on Patriots Field.

By Collins Peeples